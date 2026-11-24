Amid Conversion Allegations, Kolkata's Christian Groups Launch Glocal Outreach To Alumni, Parents
Dismissing the allegations as motivated, they demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into attacks on churches, prayer gatherings, and allegations against missionary schools, reports Sahajan Purakait.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid controversy surrounding allegations of religious conversion in Christian missionary schools in West Bengal, Christian organisations of different denominations have come together and initiated a move to shape public opinion in their favour. The 'Global Alumni Testimony Campaign' has been launched from Kolkata, inviting former students of missionary schools — now spread across the country and abroad — to publicly share their experiences from their school days.
Beyond the alumni, parents of students currently enrolled in missionary schools have also been urged to document their own experiences. According to the organisers, it is essential to bring forward the accounts of former students and parents to verify the reality behind the allegations of religious conversion levelled against these educational institutions.
Furthermore, Christian organisations have demanded a high-level judicial inquiry to investigate the truth behind the attacks on churches and prayer gatherings, the harassment faced, and the allegations raised against missionary educational institutions. The organisers stated that they are preparing to submit memoranda regarding these issues to the Governor, the President, and various political leaders.
Representatives of the organisation — including Herod Mallick, founding secretary of the Bengal Christian Service, along with Reverend Sukrit Roy of the Christ Mission Ashram and Reverend Pradip Goswami of the Bengal Baptist Union — have dismissed the allegations of religious conversion as baseless. They point out that for a long time, Christian missionary educational institutions across the country have provided educational opportunities to millions of students from diverse religions and communities.
They assert that while accusations of conversion are being levelled against these institutions, there is no credible data or evidence to support them. In their view, the controversy is being unnecessarily fuelled by a tendency to conflate the promotion of education with religious identity.
Attacks, Harassment, Intimidation, Complaints Ignored
Reverend Sukrit Roy alleged that over the past few years, there have been incidents of attacks, harassment, and intimidation targeting churches and prayer gatherings in various villages of West Bengal. He claimed there have even been instances of attacks during Sunday worship services.
He also noted that in many cases, investigations have failed to progress at the expected pace, even after formal complaints have been filed. While in some instances, FIRs have been filed based on complaints from those targeted, questions remain regarding the subsequent actions taken. Furthermore, it is alleged that in some cases, police action is being directed against the victims themselves.
Roy asserted that in this climate, an atmosphere of fear has emerged. He noted that many individuals who have faced harassment do not feel emboldened to approach the police, which prevents the true nature or extent of these incidents from coming to light.
He alleged that these events are driven by the organised incitement of certain individuals, without naming any specific individual or political party. He also expressed concern that the implementation of anti-conversion laws could lead to even greater harassment for those already targeted.
Reputations Tarnished Through Exaggerations
Addressing the controversy surrounding missionary schools, Reverend Pradip Goswami said there is an attempt to tarnish the reputation of these educational institutions by exaggerating minor incidents. He emphasised that the long-standing educational contributions of missionary schools cannot be overlooked.
He expressed hope that once people are presented with the facts, they will gain a clearer understanding of the reality behind the controversy. He further appealed for the preservation of communal harmony, mutual respect, and an atmosphere of love within the state, specifically expressing a wish for the upcoming Christmas celebrations to take place in a peaceful environment.
Explaining the strategy for their campaign, Herod Mallick said they intend to reach out to alumni of missionary schools living across the globe. They will be asked to provide written accounts of their experiences — covering aspects such as the educational environment, the coexistence of students from diverse religious backgrounds, and the role played by the institutions.
Reaching Out To Global Alumni, Their Parents
Parents of current students are also being invited to share their experiences. The organisers believe that by documenting a large number of such personal accounts, a clear picture of the true role of these missionary educational institutions will emerge.
The organisers have also appealed to former students of missionary schools who are now elected representatives, to raise this issue in Parliament. They maintain that the allegations levelled against these educational institutions require an impartial review.
Similarly, they argue that reports of attacks on churches and prayer gatherings also warrant an independent and unbiased investigation. Truth should be determined based on facts and evidence, not on the claims of any particular party.
With this in mind, they are demanding a high-level judicial inquiry. The organisations involved plan to submit their memoranda to the Governor and the President, and are also reaching out to various political leaders.
The organisers point out that the contributions of missionary educational institutions span nearly two centuries. If questions are raised regarding this history and their role, the responses should be grounded in facts.
They believe that both the allegations of forced conversion and the attacks on religious institutions require an impartial investigation. For this reason, rather than limiting themselves to mere protest, these Christian organisations intend to present their perspective to the broader public by gathering the experiences of alumni and parents.
They assert that amid the current atmosphere of controversy, the primary objective of this global testimony campaign is to move beyond the cycle of accusations and counter-accusations and bring the truth to light.
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