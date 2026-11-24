ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Conversion Allegations, Kolkata's Christian Groups Launch Glocal Outreach To Alumni, Parents

Kolkata: Amid controversy surrounding allegations of religious conversion in Christian missionary schools in West Bengal, Christian organisations of different denominations have come together and initiated a move to shape public opinion in their favour. The 'Global Alumni Testimony Campaign' has been launched from Kolkata, inviting former students of missionary schools — now spread across the country and abroad — to publicly share their experiences from their school days.

Beyond the alumni, parents of students currently enrolled in missionary schools have also been urged to document their own experiences. According to the organisers, it is essential to bring forward the accounts of former students and parents to verify the reality behind the allegations of religious conversion levelled against these educational institutions.

Furthermore, Christian organisations have demanded a high-level judicial inquiry to investigate the truth behind the attacks on churches and prayer gatherings, the harassment faced, and the allegations raised against missionary educational institutions. The organisers stated that they are preparing to submit memoranda regarding these issues to the Governor, the President, and various political leaders.

Representatives of the organisation — including Herod Mallick, founding secretary of the Bengal Christian Service, along with Reverend Sukrit Roy of the Christ Mission Ashram and Reverend Pradip Goswami of the Bengal Baptist Union — have dismissed the allegations of religious conversion as baseless. They point out that for a long time, Christian missionary educational institutions across the country have provided educational opportunities to millions of students from diverse religions and communities.

They assert that while accusations of conversion are being levelled against these institutions, there is no credible data or evidence to support them. In their view, the controversy is being unnecessarily fuelled by a tendency to conflate the promotion of education with religious identity.

Attacks, Harassment, Intimidation, Complaints Ignored

Reverend Sukrit Roy alleged that over the past few years, there have been incidents of attacks, harassment, and intimidation targeting churches and prayer gatherings in various villages of West Bengal. He claimed there have even been instances of attacks during Sunday worship services.

He also noted that in many cases, investigations have failed to progress at the expected pace, even after formal complaints have been filed. While in some instances, FIRs have been filed based on complaints from those targeted, questions remain regarding the subsequent actions taken. Furthermore, it is alleged that in some cases, police action is being directed against the victims themselves.

Roy asserted that in this climate, an atmosphere of fear has emerged. He noted that many individuals who have faced harassment do not feel emboldened to approach the police, which prevents the true nature or extent of these incidents from coming to light.

He alleged that these events are driven by the organised incitement of certain individuals, without naming any specific individual or political party. He also expressed concern that the implementation of anti-conversion laws could lead to even greater harassment for those already targeted.

Reputations Tarnished Through Exaggerations

Addressing the controversy surrounding missionary schools, Reverend Pradip Goswami said there is an attempt to tarnish the reputation of these educational institutions by exaggerating minor incidents. He emphasised that the long-standing educational contributions of missionary schools cannot be overlooked.