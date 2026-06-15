Amid CJP Protests, Is Kashmir Bracing For Its Own Cockroach Moment Over Reservation?
A group of students has warned the Omar Abdullah led NC government of street protests if it failed to make public the report on reservation.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Srinagar: As the parody organisation Cockroach Janta Party expands its protests over NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos across states, a silent agitation is brewing in Jammu and Kashmir over the reservation issue with valley-based student activists on Monday warning the Omar Abdullah led NC government about street protests over inordinate delay on the reservation reports.
A group of student activists from Kashmir appealed to the elected government led by Abdullah to inform the people about the reservation report submitted by the cabinet sub-committee to the Lieutenant Governor.
“It has been two years since the elected government took over and also one year since the cabinet subcommittee for reviewing the reservation policy, but there is no word about it from the elected government or the LG office. We will hit the streets again if the committee report is not made public and the anti-merit and anti-general category policy is not reviewed,” Sahil Parray, a student activist said. Parray said that they sought information through RTIs but there was no clear reply from either the government or the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The reservation file has seen more offices than resolutions. Students are still waiting. We are suffering.— Sahil Parray (@iamsahilparray) June 15, 2026
Resolve RESERVATION Issue! Let us live! pic.twitter.com/izh0EfUPKd
Mujeeb Ahmad, another student activist said the Jammu and Kashmir government did not fulfil its promise on reservation like the Haryana or the Telangana governments. “These two governments delivered on their promises, but we are being betrayed. How long shall we wait? When the chief minister is taking up other issues like statehood and financial matters with the government of India, why is he silent on reservation?” he said.
“We request the government to let us know where the reservation report file that was submitted by the cabinet sub committee," added Mujeeb. Interestingly, the activists held the presser at the residence of NC MP, Aga Ruhullah in Budgam. Ruhullah has been a vocal critic of his own NC government and has even joined protesters—outside CM Omar's Srinagar residence on one occasion—over the reservation issue.
Reacting to the matter on Monday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the LG had forwarded the file, which the government had approved, to the Centre.
“Delhi sought clarification regarding the report. The department prepared a reply, which the cabinet will approve before forwarding it again to Delhi (through the LG),” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: On reservation issue, CM Omar Abdullah says, " we did what we had to do. the cabinet sub-committee met and prepared its report. the report was approved by the cabinet. like other cabinet decisions, it was sent to the hon’ble lieutenant governor. he… pic.twitter.com/wG4ETPHnSc— IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2026
The reservation policy of 2024 which was amended by the LG led administration in the same year after amending the 2002 quota rules has become a major contentious issue for the students and job aspirants. It was the first issue that sparked protests in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
On December 20 in 2024, two months after the Omar-led government took power, National Conference, the ruling party’s Member of Parliament, Aga Ruhullah Medhi led hundreds of students and youth outside the residence of the chief minister at Gupkar in Srinagar seeking review of the contentious reservation policy. A year later in December 2025, Ruhullah and the students had planned a similar protest at Sher-i-Kashmir Municipal Park in Srinagar but they were denied permission.
The amended policy of 2024 in which the Pahadi population was given a 10 percent quota as a scheduled category ignited was implemented by the Lieutenant Governor administration in 2024 and included more than 15 other castes in the quota list. Activists and political parties said that these changes reduced the open merit category share to less than 39 percent.
Following the protest, the government formed a cabinet sub committee for rationalisation of the quota policy which submitted its report to the cabinet.In response to the students and Mehdi’s frequent questions on the reservation report, the minister for Education and Social Welfare Sakina Itoo has said that the government has approved the rationalisation of the policy and recommended it to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.
The activists also sought an “impartial and fair” inquiry into the job selection lists issued by the recruiting bodies of Jammu and Kashmir. “Several candidates have raised suspicions about the exams and the job lists released by the recruiting bodies as the aspirants apprehend exam papers are being leaked,” they alleged.
These allegations come weeks after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) staged protests in New Delhi and Pune against the NEET paper leak which was cancelled on May 3, creating uproar among the students.
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