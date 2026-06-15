ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid CJP Protests, Is Kashmir Bracing For Its Own Cockroach Moment Over Reservation?

Srinagar: As the parody organisation Cockroach Janta Party expands its protests over NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos across states, a silent agitation is brewing in Jammu and Kashmir over the reservation issue with valley-based student activists on Monday warning the Omar Abdullah led NC government about street protests over inordinate delay on the reservation reports.

A group of student activists from Kashmir appealed to the elected government led by Abdullah to inform the people about the reservation report submitted by the cabinet sub-committee to the Lieutenant Governor.

“It has been two years since the elected government took over and also one year since the cabinet subcommittee for reviewing the reservation policy, but there is no word about it from the elected government or the LG office. We will hit the streets again if the committee report is not made public and the anti-merit and anti-general category policy is not reviewed,” Sahil Parray, a student activist said. Parray said that they sought information through RTIs but there was no clear reply from either the government or the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mujeeb Ahmad, another student activist said the Jammu and Kashmir government did not fulfil its promise on reservation like the Haryana or the Telangana governments. “These two governments delivered on their promises, but we are being betrayed. How long shall we wait? When the chief minister is taking up other issues like statehood and financial matters with the government of India, why is he silent on reservation?” he said.

“We request the government to let us know where the reservation report file that was submitted by the cabinet sub committee," added Mujeeb. Interestingly, the activists held the presser at the residence of NC MP, Aga Ruhullah in Budgam. Ruhullah has been a vocal critic of his own NC government and has even joined protesters—outside CM Omar's Srinagar residence on one occasion—over the reservation issue.

Reacting to the matter on Monday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the LG had forwarded the file, which the government had approved, to the Centre.