ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid CJP Heat, Classroom Roof Collapses At Rajasthan School; Narrow Escape For 120 Students

Dungarpur: Amid the Cockroach Janta Party's school 'inspections' to highlight poor infrastructure, the roof of a dilapidated classroom at a school in Rajasthan's Dungarpur suddenly collapsed on Tuesday giving a narrow escape to the staff and students.

The incident took place at the Upper Primary School in Sattu Devki Gram Panchayat. Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO) Deepak Shah stated that, as usual, academic activities were underway at the school around 10 AM. A total of 120 students were present, and teachers were conducting lessons when a loud noise was suddenly heard from the premises, he said.

Classroom Roof Collapses At Rajasthan School (ETV Bharat)

“Hearing this, the children and teachers immediately rushed out to safety. Upon stepping outside, they discovered that the roof of one of the two unused, dilapidated rooms had completely collapsed”.

Shah said that out of the school's ten rooms, two had become dilapidated some time ago. He said that the department had already declared them unsafe adding exercising caution, the school administration had completely stopped seating children in these rooms for the past year. “It was this vigilance that saved the lives of the innocent children”.