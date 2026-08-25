Amid CJP Heat, Classroom Roof Collapses At Rajasthan School; Narrow Escape For 120 Students
CBEO Deepak Shah said that the roof of one of the two dilapidated classrooms collapsed at around 10 AM on Tuesday, Chinat Joshi.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Dungarpur: Amid the Cockroach Janta Party's school 'inspections' to highlight poor infrastructure, the roof of a dilapidated classroom at a school in Rajasthan's Dungarpur suddenly collapsed on Tuesday giving a narrow escape to the staff and students.
The incident took place at the Upper Primary School in Sattu Devki Gram Panchayat. Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO) Deepak Shah stated that, as usual, academic activities were underway at the school around 10 AM. A total of 120 students were present, and teachers were conducting lessons when a loud noise was suddenly heard from the premises, he said.
“Hearing this, the children and teachers immediately rushed out to safety. Upon stepping outside, they discovered that the roof of one of the two unused, dilapidated rooms had completely collapsed”.
Shah said that out of the school's ten rooms, two had become dilapidated some time ago. He said that the department had already declared them unsafe adding exercising caution, the school administration had completely stopped seating children in these rooms for the past year. “It was this vigilance that saved the lives of the innocent children”.
Immediately after the incident, teachers informed Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO) Pankaj Verma. Upon receiving the information, the PEEO and CBEO Deepak Shah rushed to the site to assess the situation.
CBEO Shah noted that the roof of another classroom remains in a dilapidated state adding proposals for new construction have been submitted to the department, and repairs will be carried out as soon as approval is received.
The school roof collapse comes at a time when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is conducting surprise 'inspections' of the educational institutions to highlight the poor infrastructure including in the state of Rajasthan where the outfit recently staged the 'Save Education, Save The Nation' protest at Gandhi Shanti Pratishthan on August 23.
Interestingly, Ashutosh Ranka, Co-Convener of the CJP himself happens to be from Rajasthan and has been a vocal critic of the infrastructure gaps at schools in the state.
Reacting to the school roof collapse in Dungarpur, Ranka called it the “shameful state of affairs in Rajasthan”.
Shameful state of affairs in Rajasthan. A complete systemic collapse.— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) August 25, 2026
Once a national education hub, Rajasthan has now been reduced to broken schools, vandalism, violence and dictatorial orders.
We will change this. CJP will change this. pic.twitter.com/OdLm3iJ19y
“A complete systemic collapse. Once a national education hub, Rajasthan has now been reduced to broken schools, vandalism, violence and dictatorial orders. We will change this. CJP will change this,” he captioned the video of the incident.
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