ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Cancer Burden, Jammu & Kashmir Govt Allows MLAs To Spend Rs 20 lakh On Patients With Life-Threatening Diseases

Srinagar: Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (MLAs) can now allocate Rs 20 lakh, which is equal to 6.7 per cent of Rs 3 crore annual Constituency Development Fund to poor families facing financial ordeal due to life-threatening diseases such as cancer, an order issued by the J&K government said on Monday.

This comes in the wake of a rising number of cancer patients in Jammu and Kashmir, with doctors terming it as an ‘impending epidemic ’, and is expected to help patients with crippling diseases as they increasingly turn to social media for crowd funding.

The order, issued by Jammu and Kashmir’s Finance Department, has allowed an MLA to utilise up to 20 lakh out of the Constituency Development Fund, which comes with a total ceiling of Rs 3 crore. The allocation, it said, will be used for providing medical Assistance to patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.

“The assistance to an individual beneficiary shall not exceed the maximum limit of Rs 2.75 lakh for cancer treatment, Rs 5.00 lakh for Organ transplantation and Rs 1.00 lakh for Chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis and other diseases notified by the Government,” the order added.

However, the financial aid will cover only patients falling below the poverty line (BPL) and economically weaker categories, with a rider of having exhausted benefits under government schemes, including PM-JAY SEHAT, Medical Aid Trust (MAT), Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Poor (CTMFFP) and others, it said.