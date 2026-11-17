Amid Boycott Call, Independents, Congress Lead Nominations For LAHDC Elections In Ladakh
An official said that 541 candidates filed their nominations for 100 LAHDC seats in the eight newly carved-out districts.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid ongoing protests and an election boycott call by Ladakh groups, over 540 candidates have filed their nomination papers for elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) on the last day for filing nominations on Tuesday.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, meanwhile, said that he has approached the J&K High Court’s Leh bench to challenge his house detention in Leh. He has alleged house detention since November 11, a day before the protest against LAHDC elections started in the region.
An official said that 541 candidates filed their nomination for 100 LAHDC seats in the eight newly carved-out districts. The breakdown shows that 276 Independents account for the highest number of candidates, followed by 126 from Congress, 125 from BJP and 14 from National Conference.
“The massive turnout in candidate registrations reflects a strong commitment to the democratic process. It signals that the people of Ladakh have firmly rejected demands of groups which seek deferment of the elections on various pretexts,” said an official.
The Union Territory is set for three back-to-back elections. The Panchayat and Urban body polls are scheduled on November 11, followed by LAHDC elections on December 4. A civil society Leh Apex Body, of which Wangchuk is a member, is spearheading the ongoing protest in NDS Park, Leh, demanding the postponement of elections in harsh winters. They are also pressing for resumption of dialogue with New Delhi over democratic set-up and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
They have appealed to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their intervention to defer the LAHDC polls, citing 25 percent population migrate from the region during winters.
On Tuesday, the hunger strike entered its sixth day despite the Ladakh electoral body prohibiting protests and demonstrations, including hunger strikes, during the model code of conduct in Kargil and Leh. Both men and women have been participating in the protest since November 12.
“Protests are happening all over Ladakh. Against the forced council elections & anti-people policies of the LG Administration. People have been demanding my release from the illegal detention,” Wangchuk added. He said they have filed a petition in the Leh bench of the J&K and Ladakh High Court against the illegal house arrest.
“We have full faith in the High Court & hope that we will not have to knock the doors of the Supreme Court. I'm most grateful to our lawyers from the Supreme Court in Delhi and Leh. And thank you all for your support from all over the country,” Wangchuk added.
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