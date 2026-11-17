ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Boycott Call, Independents, Congress Lead Nominations For LAHDC Elections In Ladakh

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Amid ongoing protests and an election boycott call by Ladakh groups, over 540 candidates have filed their nomination papers for elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) on the last day for filing nominations on Tuesday.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, meanwhile, said that he has approached the J&K High Court’s Leh bench to challenge his house detention in Leh. He has alleged house detention since November 11, a day before the protest against LAHDC elections started in the region.

An official said that 541 candidates filed their nomination for 100 LAHDC seats in the eight newly carved-out districts. The breakdown shows that 276 Independents account for the highest number of candidates, followed by 126 from Congress, 125 from BJP and 14 from National Conference. “The massive turnout in candidate registrations reflects a strong commitment to the democratic process. It signals that the people of Ladakh have firmly rejected demands of groups which seek deferment of the elections on various pretexts,” said an official. The Union Territory is set for three back-to-back elections. The Panchayat and Urban body polls are scheduled on November 11, followed by LAHDC elections on December 4. A civil society Leh Apex Body, of which Wangchuk is a member, is spearheading the ongoing protest in NDS Park, Leh, demanding the postponement of elections in harsh winters. They are also pressing for resumption of dialogue with New Delhi over democratic set-up and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.