ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Border Surveillance, Bihar Govt Grants Indian Citizenship To 10 Nepali Women In Araria

Araria: On a day when the Bihar government ordered intensive surveillance within a 15-kilometre radius of every check post along the Indo-Nepal border, ten Nepali women married to local residents were granted Indian citizenship in the Araria district of the state.

On Friday, District Magistrate Vinod Duhan administered the formal oath to all the female applicants during a special event held at the Collectorate. These women have been residing here with their families for a long time.

Preliminary Document Verification

According to the district administration, all these women are married to local residents of Araria district. As part of the citizenship application process, the preliminary verification of the necessary documents and certificates for all applicants has already been completed at the administrative level.

Verification By Home Affairs Ministry

In accordance with established rules, all applications and records will now be forwarded to the Home Department of the Bihar Government for thorough verification. Following the completion of the state-level scrutiny, the documents will be sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for final approval. Citizenship will be granted once clearance is received from both levels.

Special Emphasis On Transparency

Speaking on the occasion, District Magistrate Vinod Duhan stated that the entire citizenship process would be conducted transparently and in compliance with the Government of India's regulations. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure the timely and impartial processing of these citizenship cases so that eligible women could avail themselves of the benefits.

"Instructions were issued to the concerned officials to ensure the timely and impartial disposal of all citizenship-related cases, enabling eligible applicants to access necessary facilities in accordance with the rules," Duhan said.