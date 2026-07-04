Amid Border Surveillance, Bihar Govt Grants Indian Citizenship To 10 Nepali Women In Araria
The women have been living in Bihar and are married to local residents in Araria district of the state.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Araria: On a day when the Bihar government ordered intensive surveillance within a 15-kilometre radius of every check post along the Indo-Nepal border, ten Nepali women married to local residents were granted Indian citizenship in the Araria district of the state.
On Friday, District Magistrate Vinod Duhan administered the formal oath to all the female applicants during a special event held at the Collectorate. These women have been residing here with their families for a long time.
Preliminary Document Verification
According to the district administration, all these women are married to local residents of Araria district. As part of the citizenship application process, the preliminary verification of the necessary documents and certificates for all applicants has already been completed at the administrative level.
Verification By Home Affairs Ministry
In accordance with established rules, all applications and records will now be forwarded to the Home Department of the Bihar Government for thorough verification. Following the completion of the state-level scrutiny, the documents will be sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for final approval. Citizenship will be granted once clearance is received from both levels.
Special Emphasis On Transparency
Speaking on the occasion, District Magistrate Vinod Duhan stated that the entire citizenship process would be conducted transparently and in compliance with the Government of India's regulations. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure the timely and impartial processing of these citizenship cases so that eligible women could avail themselves of the benefits.
"Instructions were issued to the concerned officials to ensure the timely and impartial disposal of all citizenship-related cases, enabling eligible applicants to access necessary facilities in accordance with the rules," Duhan said.
Provisions Of The Citizenship Act
These women are being granted Indian citizenship under the special provisions of the 'Citizenship Act, 1955'. To make the process simpler and more accessible, the district administration is organizing special camps at the block level. This is greatly facilitating the application process and providing necessary assistance to the applicants.
Eligibility And Mandatory Rules
To obtain citizenship, it is mandatory for a woman to have a valid marriage to an Indian citizen. Additionally, she must have ordinarily resided in India for a minimum period of seven years. Currently, only women of Nepali origin are deemed eligible to apply under this specific provision.
Application And Final Process
Applicants are required to submit necessary documents such as a marriage certificate, an affidavit, and proof of residence. Interested women can visit the camp to submit their forms. Following administrative verification and final approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, they can become citizens by taking an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Friday said that while maintaining cordial India-Nepal relations, the authorities must keep constant surveillance over all activities in the border region.
"Effective monitoring should be ensured within a 15-kilometre radius of every check post, with special vigilance against economic crimes and suspicious activities," he added.
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