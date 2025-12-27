ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Attack On Hindus, Surat Textile Industry Boycotts Trade With Bangladesh; Rs 1000 Crore Worth Business Hit

Surat: The textile industry in Surat has expressed strong resentment over rising incidents of violence, killings, and "inhumane atrocities against minority Hindus" in Bangladesh, announcing a complete boycott of business with the neighbouring nation.

Known worldwide as the 'textile hub', Surat industry deals in direct business worth more than Rs 1000 crore annually with Bangladesh. However, given the current situation, the traders have prioritised "nationalism and protection of religion" over economic interests.

'Country And Religion First, Then Business'

The Federation of Textile Traders Association (FOSTA) has officially announced that it is severing all business ties with Bangladesh. For the Association, the decision has been taken to "teach Bangladesh a strong lesson".

FOSTA President Kailash Hakim stated, "Surat traders will not do business with a country where Hindu culture is insulted."