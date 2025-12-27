ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Attack On Hindus, Surat Textile Industry Boycotts Trade With Bangladesh; Rs 1000 Crore Worth Business Hit

Despite trade worth over Rs 1000 crore at stake, Surat's textile traders have announced complete boycott of business with Bangladesh, protesting alleged atrocities on Hindus.

Amid Attack On Hindus, Surat Textile Industry Boycotts Trade With Bangladesh; Rs 1000 Crore Worth Business Hit
Amid Attack On Hindus, Surat Textile Industry Boycotts Trade With Bangladesh; Rs 1000 Crore Worth Business Hit (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Surat: The textile industry in Surat has expressed strong resentment over rising incidents of violence, killings, and "inhumane atrocities against minority Hindus" in Bangladesh, announcing a complete boycott of business with the neighbouring nation.

Known worldwide as the 'textile hub', Surat industry deals in direct business worth more than Rs 1000 crore annually with Bangladesh. However, given the current situation, the traders have prioritised "nationalism and protection of religion" over economic interests.

'Country And Religion First, Then Business'

The Federation of Textile Traders Association (FOSTA) has officially announced that it is severing all business ties with Bangladesh. For the Association, the decision has been taken to "teach Bangladesh a strong lesson".

FOSTA President Kailash Hakim stated, "Surat traders will not do business with a country where Hindu culture is insulted."

Due to the instability in Bangladesh, more than Rs 100 crore of payments to Surat traders are currently stuck. Despite this significant financial risk, more than 17,000 traders in Surat are standing firm on their decision. The traders believe that human values ​​and respect for their faith are more important than money, Hakim said.

As per sources, Surat exports large quantities of printed and dyed garment fabrics to Bangladesh. The garment industry there is dependent on Surat for raw materials. If Surat traders stop supplying goods, it will have a severe impact on the Bangladeshi economy.

Hakim added that more than 240 textile markets have joined this boycott call and decided to completely stop taking new orders.

The Surat traders' associations have made it clear that there are not going to compromise on India's identity and safety of the Hindu community. "This 'economic shock' will show the Bangladesh government and extremist elements their limits," Hakim stated.

Also Read:

  1. 'Stop Atrocities On Minorities', Demands Suvendu Adhikari During Meeting With Bangladesh Deputy HC Officials
  2. Another Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh, Days After Killing Of Dipu Chandra Das

TAGGED:

SURAT TEXTILE TRADERS
TEXTILE INDUSTRY
ATTACK ON HINDUS
BANGLADESH VIOLENCE
TRADE WITH BANGLADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.