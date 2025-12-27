Amid Attack On Hindus, Surat Textile Industry Boycotts Trade With Bangladesh; Rs 1000 Crore Worth Business Hit
Despite trade worth over Rs 1000 crore at stake, Surat's textile traders have announced complete boycott of business with Bangladesh, protesting alleged atrocities on Hindus.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
Surat: The textile industry in Surat has expressed strong resentment over rising incidents of violence, killings, and "inhumane atrocities against minority Hindus" in Bangladesh, announcing a complete boycott of business with the neighbouring nation.
Known worldwide as the 'textile hub', Surat industry deals in direct business worth more than Rs 1000 crore annually with Bangladesh. However, given the current situation, the traders have prioritised "nationalism and protection of religion" over economic interests.
'Country And Religion First, Then Business'
The Federation of Textile Traders Association (FOSTA) has officially announced that it is severing all business ties with Bangladesh. For the Association, the decision has been taken to "teach Bangladesh a strong lesson".
FOSTA President Kailash Hakim stated, "Surat traders will not do business with a country where Hindu culture is insulted."
Due to the instability in Bangladesh, more than Rs 100 crore of payments to Surat traders are currently stuck. Despite this significant financial risk, more than 17,000 traders in Surat are standing firm on their decision. The traders believe that human values and respect for their faith are more important than money, Hakim said.
As per sources, Surat exports large quantities of printed and dyed garment fabrics to Bangladesh. The garment industry there is dependent on Surat for raw materials. If Surat traders stop supplying goods, it will have a severe impact on the Bangladeshi economy.
Hakim added that more than 240 textile markets have joined this boycott call and decided to completely stop taking new orders.
The Surat traders' associations have made it clear that there are not going to compromise on India's identity and safety of the Hindu community. "This 'economic shock' will show the Bangladesh government and extremist elements their limits," Hakim stated.
Also Read: