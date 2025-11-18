ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid AQI Rise, CPCB Member Pushes For Source-Level Pollution Control Measures

New Delhi: Dr Anil Gupta, Member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday highlighted various factors contributing to deteriorating air pollution in Northern India, especially in Delhi during the winter season, and emphasised the elimination of the source of the pollution.

Significantly, Northern India, which encompasses the national capital, experiences considerable air pollution every winter as a result of various factors, including stubble burning. This poses serious health risks, especially for the elderly and children.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Gupta, while referring to the air pollution issue in Northern India, said, "We need to eliminate the source of the pollution. Particularly for air pollution, the main problems are the PM 2.5 and PM 10. There are several sources of these, including dust, which leads to deterioration of air quality during the winter season."

He opined that the environmental plan has to be the centre of all activities. "There needs to be a shift in the policy of the government, from development to environmental. I think if the centre of our policy is the environment, then things will improve. We have seen a lot of development, but without an environmental plan, the development cannot be sustained. In future, I think the environmental plan has to be the centre of all activities," the CPCB member said.

Dr Gupta, who is also a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), further said, "Suppose if we are constructing a housing project, dam, or road, the first thing in mind should be the environment. The centre should now be the environment. Now it is a need that an environmental plan should be made first, then the development should come into the picture."