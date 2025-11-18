Amid AQI Rise, CPCB Member Pushes For Source-Level Pollution Control Measures
According to the CPCB, till 12 pm on Tuesday, in Delhi, the average AQI was recorded at 370, which falls under the very poor category.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Dr Anil Gupta, Member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday highlighted various factors contributing to deteriorating air pollution in Northern India, especially in Delhi during the winter season, and emphasised the elimination of the source of the pollution.
Significantly, Northern India, which encompasses the national capital, experiences considerable air pollution every winter as a result of various factors, including stubble burning. This poses serious health risks, especially for the elderly and children.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Gupta, while referring to the air pollution issue in Northern India, said, "We need to eliminate the source of the pollution. Particularly for air pollution, the main problems are the PM 2.5 and PM 10. There are several sources of these, including dust, which leads to deterioration of air quality during the winter season."
He opined that the environmental plan has to be the centre of all activities. "There needs to be a shift in the policy of the government, from development to environmental. I think if the centre of our policy is the environment, then things will improve. We have seen a lot of development, but without an environmental plan, the development cannot be sustained. In future, I think the environmental plan has to be the centre of all activities," the CPCB member said.
Dr Gupta, who is also a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), further said, "Suppose if we are constructing a housing project, dam, or road, the first thing in mind should be the environment. The centre should now be the environment. Now it is a need that an environmental plan should be made first, then the development should come into the picture."
"There is a central flagship programme known as the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) being monitored by the CPCB. The central government has many schemes aimed at reducing air pollution. But for its effective implementation, the coordination between the Central and State governments has to be improved," he said.
Referring to worsening air pollution in Delhi, Dr Gupta blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the current situation. He, however, claimed that the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led city government is currently working to end the source of pollution, and the situation is likely to be much better in the next three to five years.
In an apparent reference to the previous AAP government, Dr Gupta said, "The previous government had not worked on the elimination of the source. Now, the incumbent government (the BJP government) has started working to eliminate the source of the air pollution. It has enhanced the capacity of the construction and demolition waste and garbage collection."
"This problem cannot be solved in one day or a year. I hope things will be better in the coming years," he said. Asked about the odd-even scheme, implemented by the previous AAP government, Dr Gupta, who is also an environmental expert, said, "It never helped ( to curb air pollution). There is no scientific basis for this."
