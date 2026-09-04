ETV Bharat / bharat

Amicus Curiae: Jharkhand DGP's Appointment A Day Before Retirement Violates Supreme Court Direction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been informed that the JMM government’s appointment of Tadasha Mishra as Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) on December 30, 2025 — just a day before her retirement — violated the court's directive requiring at least six months of residual service for officers taking charge of the post.

Senior advocate and amicus curiae Raju Ramchandran filed the note in pursuance of an order. Tadasha Mishra, a 1994 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as the DGP of the state on December 30, 2025, a day prior to her superannuation, by the Hemant Soren government.

The amicus scrutinised the “Selection and Appointment of DGP, Jharkhand Rules, 2025”. Ramchandran is assisting a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on pleas regarding alleged violation of the apex court's directions by various states on the procedures to be adopted in DGP appointments.

"The appointment of the current DGP (HoPF) one day prior to her retirement is clearly in complete violation of the principles laid down in the Prakash Singh-I, II, and III judgments and orders," Ramchandran said in the note.

A plea was filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, seeking a declaration that the state government's amended rules pertaining to the DGP’s appointment process were in violation of the top court’s judgment.