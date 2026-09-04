Amicus Curiae: Jharkhand DGP's Appointment A Day Before Retirement Violates Supreme Court Direction
Tadasha Mishra, a 1994 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as the DGP of the state on December 30, 2025.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been informed that the JMM government’s appointment of Tadasha Mishra as Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) on December 30, 2025 — just a day before her retirement — violated the court's directive requiring at least six months of residual service for officers taking charge of the post.
Senior advocate and amicus curiae Raju Ramchandran filed the note in pursuance of an order. Tadasha Mishra, a 1994 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as the DGP of the state on December 30, 2025, a day prior to her superannuation, by the Hemant Soren government.
The amicus scrutinised the “Selection and Appointment of DGP, Jharkhand Rules, 2025”. Ramchandran is assisting a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on pleas regarding alleged violation of the apex court's directions by various states on the procedures to be adopted in DGP appointments.
"The appointment of the current DGP (HoPF) one day prior to her retirement is clearly in complete violation of the principles laid down in the Prakash Singh-I, II, and III judgments and orders," Ramchandran said in the note.
A plea was filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, seeking a declaration that the state government's amended rules pertaining to the DGP’s appointment process were in violation of the top court’s judgment.
The apex court in August asked the amicus curiae to submit his note in response to it. Marandi was represented by advocates Abhisek Rai and Gyanant Singh.
In his note, the amicus observed that while several provisions of the state’s disputed rules align with the spirit of the Supreme Court’s landmark Prakash Singh rulings, certain clauses demand clarification and safeguards to curb arbitrariness and political interference.
Under the landmark Prakash Singh rulings, only officers with at least six months of residual service are eligible for appointment as DGP, a safeguard meant to ensure stability and merit in the post.
The Supreme Court’s 2006 verdict in the Prakash Singh case mandated that a state DGP must be chosen from among the three seniormost officers empanelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The empanelment is based on length of service, a very good record, and the breadth of experience required to lead the police force.
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