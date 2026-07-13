ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: American Without Passport Staying In Goa Since Nov 2025 Held Attempting To Enter Nepal

Purported American National, Jordan Brown, who was arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal while attempting to enter Nepal from Indian side from Uttar Pradesh's Sonauli area in Maharajganj district, on July 11, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via Maharajganj Police )

Maharajganj: An American national who lost his passport during his Thailand trip was apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for entering India without valid documents, while he was attempting to enter Nepal from the district's Sonauli area in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Police identified the foreign national as Jordan Brown from California.

According to Additional SP (Maharajganj) Siddharth said that the apprehended American national entered India via sea route in November 2025 and had been residing in Goa since then. The suspect, he said, voluntarily identified himself as Jordan Brown and stated that he is a US citizen who does not have any documents.

He was picked up by the SSB on July 11, near Sonauli while he was trying to enter Nepal without any authorisation.

During the interrogation, Brown had revealed to the security agencies that he had lost his passport when he travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa.