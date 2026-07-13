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Uttar Pradesh: American Without Passport Staying In Goa Since Nov 2025 Held Attempting To Enter Nepal

According to police, a Californian, Jordan Brown, who lost his passport in Thailand, entered India via a sea route from Sri Lanka.

Purported American National, Jordan Brown, who was arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal while attempting to enter Nepal from Indian side from Uttar Pradesh's Sonauli area in Maharajganj district, on July 11, 2026.
Purported American National, Jordan Brown, who was arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal while attempting to enter Nepal from Indian side from Uttar Pradesh's Sonauli area in Maharajganj district, on July 11, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Maharajganj Police)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Maharajganj: An American national who lost his passport during his Thailand trip was apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for entering India without valid documents, while he was attempting to enter Nepal from the district's Sonauli area in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Police identified the foreign national as Jordan Brown from California.

According to Additional SP (Maharajganj) Siddharth said that the apprehended American national entered India via sea route in November 2025 and had been residing in Goa since then. The suspect, he said, voluntarily identified himself as Jordan Brown and stated that he is a US citizen who does not have any documents.

He was picked up by the SSB on July 11, near Sonauli while he was trying to enter Nepal without any authorisation.

During the interrogation, Brown had revealed to the security agencies that he had lost his passport when he travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa.

He has managed to travel Sri Lanka by sea. From there, he entered the Indian mainland, also via a sea route on November 2, 2025.

After arriving in India, the purported American national had set Goa as his camp. While being there, he had decided to relocate to Nepal, without any travel document and was hoping to travel further, a senior police official privy to the investigation said.

"He has been living in Goa for sometime. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him," the official added.

Siddharth said, "no valid travel documents were found in his possession," adding that officials in multiple departments were involved in verifying Brown's claims.

"A criminal case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21/23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for entering India without valid documents," Siddharth informed.

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TAGGED:

AMERICAN NATIONAL WITHOUT PASSPORT
JORDAN BROWN
MAHARAJGANJ
NEPAL
UTTAR PRADESH POLICE

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