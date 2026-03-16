ETV Bharat / bharat

American Academic William Pinch In India For New Book On Unsung Literary Heroes Of Kisan Movement

By Ranjit Kumar

Patna: American scholar and history professor William Pinch is travelling in India these days for his research for a book on agrarian revolutionaries and their religious and philosophical mindscapes in the Hindi heartland of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially during the 1930s and 1940s.

Pinch, who is on sabbatical leave, is travelling from village to village to conduct his research and gain a deeper understanding of the writers born from the soil of Bihar, as well as the region's agrarian movements.

A Professor of History at Wesleyan University in the United States, Pinch, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, said he was not merely seeking out the region's renowned literary figures, but was also on a quest to discover historians whose contributions have been buried in history.

"My connection with Bihar is nothing new. I have previously researched the agrarian movements of Bihar as well. That research proved so impactful that the subject of agrarian movements was subsequently incorporated into the academic curriculum at universities in the United States," Pinch said.

These days, he is deeply engaged in conversations with writers and farmer leaders, striving to gain a comprehensive understanding of the region's history. Pinch believes that these individuals are not merely authors; rather, they are pivotal figures who have played a transformative role in shaping the trajectory of both society and history.

In the course of his research, the American scholar has visited various locations across Bihar, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Motihari, Sikta, Lauriya, and Kesariya. In these regions, he has delved into local history, historical documents, and literature. Pinch states that his primary objective is to understand and illuminate the roles played by literary figures who were associated with India's freedom struggle and its agrarian movements.

Pinch was born in New Delhi and spent his childhood years in India and Pakistan as his father served as a diplomat in the US Embassy. His childhood unfolded across cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, and Karachi. The childhood bond is why Pinch harbours a deep interest in understanding Indian society and culture.