American Academic William Pinch In India For New Book On Unsung Literary Heroes Of Kisan Movement
Pinch’s earlier research on agrarian movements proved so impactful that the subject was incorporated into the academic curriculum at US universities
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
By Ranjit Kumar
Patna: American scholar and history professor William Pinch is travelling in India these days for his research for a book on agrarian revolutionaries and their religious and philosophical mindscapes in the Hindi heartland of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially during the 1930s and 1940s.
Pinch, who is on sabbatical leave, is travelling from village to village to conduct his research and gain a deeper understanding of the writers born from the soil of Bihar, as well as the region's agrarian movements.
A Professor of History at Wesleyan University in the United States, Pinch, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, said he was not merely seeking out the region's renowned literary figures, but was also on a quest to discover historians whose contributions have been buried in history.
"My connection with Bihar is nothing new. I have previously researched the agrarian movements of Bihar as well. That research proved so impactful that the subject of agrarian movements was subsequently incorporated into the academic curriculum at universities in the United States," Pinch said.
These days, he is deeply engaged in conversations with writers and farmer leaders, striving to gain a comprehensive understanding of the region's history. Pinch believes that these individuals are not merely authors; rather, they are pivotal figures who have played a transformative role in shaping the trajectory of both society and history.
In the course of his research, the American scholar has visited various locations across Bihar, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Motihari, Sikta, Lauriya, and Kesariya. In these regions, he has delved into local history, historical documents, and literature. Pinch states that his primary objective is to understand and illuminate the roles played by literary figures who were associated with India's freedom struggle and its agrarian movements.
Pinch was born in New Delhi and spent his childhood years in India and Pakistan as his father served as a diplomat in the US Embassy. His childhood unfolded across cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, and Karachi. The childhood bond is why Pinch harbours a deep interest in understanding Indian society and culture.
In addition to his other credentials, Pinch is also a recognised expert in the history of South Asia. He has authored three books to date, in which he explores the social and political history of India.
Pinch's first book, Peasants and Monks in British India, published in 1996, offers an exposition of colonial India, detailing the lives of Indian peasants and religious communities.
His second book, Warrior Ascetics and Indian Empires (2006), examines the sadhus (ascetics) and military power in India during the 16th through 19th centuries.
In his third book, From Mutiny to Revolt: Women and the Beginning of 1857 (2025), Pinch, according to the Cambridge University Press, "reexamines the evidence, shifting our focus toward the identity of female participants and their actions in the hours before the revolt began".
While discussing Indian history, Pinch observes that around the 1930s and 1940s, the bonds between peasants and religious communities in the rural areas of North India were particularly strong. It is for this reason, he says, that the independence movement was able to effectively shape both political activism and social consciousness.
Pinch says his primary objective is to engage in "micro-history" as he travels and interviews people in Bihar. He intends to bring to light the minute, often overlooked aspects of history and to introduce forgotten literary figures to the public sphere.
He notes that while figures like Rahul Sankrityayan and Baba Nagarjun are universally recognised, numerous other writers have been lost to the annals of history.
Citing an example, he talked about his research on the writer Mahant Dhanraj Puri, a figure who has largely faded into obscurity. He explains that Puri was a writer of such calibre that Swami Sahajanand Saraswati bestowed upon him the titles of Kavya Kutir and Sahitya Acharya.
"Dhanraj Puri was a great litterateur. He authored numerous poetic works. In 1938, he served as the President of the Champaran Kisan Sabha (Farmers' Association). Yet, despite this, his name remains largely unknown to the public in the annals of history. We endeavour to bring such literary figures to the attention of the world," Pinch said.
Literateur Kailash Chandra Jha, a close associate of Pinch, explains that literary figures played a pivotal role in the farmers' movement.
"William Pinch's upcoming book sheds light on the hitherto unexplored facets of the literary figures. Each of these writers played a proactive and substantial role in the movement," Jha said.
Read More: