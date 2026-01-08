ETV Bharat / bharat

Amendments To FCA Guidelines Don't Open Doors For Privatisation Of Forest Management: Officials

New Delhi: Environment Ministry officials on Thursday clarified that the amendments made to guidelines under the forest conservation law will not "open up" management of forest land by non-government entities, and will only allow them for restoration work aimed at achieving the target of 33 per cent forest cover in India.

The move, notified by the Environment Ministry on January 2, aims to bring in additional resources and partnerships to revive open and scrub forests, which together account for more than two lakh square kilometres across the country, the officials said.

The clarification comes a day after the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the amendments in guidelines of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, (earlier Forest Conservation Act) have opened the door for the privatisation of forest management.

"The amendment in the guidelines does not open up the management of forest land to non-government entities," a senior government official said.

"The amended guidelines of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, will allow the participation of non-government entities in the restoration of degraded forest lands, which will help achieve the ambitious national target of 33 per cent forest cover in India," the official said.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh had shared on X a circular issued by the Environment Ministry on January 2 related to the amendment of the guidelines specifying the terms and conditions for the assignment of forest land on lease.