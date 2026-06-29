ETV Bharat / bharat

Amazing Andhra Experiment: Cow Urine Powers Clock For 14 Days

Eluru: It’s like putting the clock back on our cultural heritage. A gaushala in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district has demonstrated a unique way to power a clock, using cow urine instead of conventional batteries, electricity, or solar energy.

The innovation is capturing eyeballs for showcasing how a simple electrochemical set-up can generate enough electricity to keep a clock running for nearly two weeks.

Representatives of the Sri Gopala Krishna Goshala at Nachugunta village in Unguturu Mandal explain that the system works by using cow urine as an electrolyte. The set-up requires two plastic containers, each filled with one litre of cow urine. A copper rod is placed in one container and a zinc rod in the other. The copper rod from one container is connected to the zinc rod in the second container using a wire. The remaining zinc and copper rods are connected to the two terminals of the clock.

According to Parimi Venkata Raghavulu and Gadde Venkata Ratnaji, representatives of the gaushala, the electrochemical reaction generated by the copper and zinc electrodes immersed in cow urine produces sufficient electrical energy to operate the clock continuously.