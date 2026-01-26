'Amazed That Govt Takes Note Of Such Work': Kashmiri Writer Prof Shafi Shauq On Receiving Padma Shri
Talking to ETV Bharat, Prof Shauq, who has authored dozens of books across languages said he feels honoured on receiving the prestigious award.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: Distinguished Kashmiri writer and poet, Prof Shafi Shauq, who has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, has called it a great honour while expressing amazement that “even administration takes cognisance of such work”.
Shauq is among 113 Padma Shri awardees honoured with one of the highest civilian awards for his outstanding services in the field of education, language and literature.
Talking to ETV Bharat over phone, Prof Shauq while reacting to the rare honour termed it an occasion of immense happiness. “I am proud to see my name among those who have truly brought about change in society in their respective fields. I have received many honors and awards in the past. But Padma Shri is given to very few people who have shown outstanding performance in different walks of life.”
Shauq, who has authored 106 books in English, Hindi and Kashmiri, said that the literary collection is widely popular among the reading audience. “I wonder, I am really amazed to know that even administration takes cognisance of such work and my work has been appreciated by some people. So really it is a great honour for me, joy for me, and I accept the award."
VIDEO | Srinagar: Professor Shafi Shauq to be recipient of this year's Padma Shri award.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2026
He says, " yes, it's a moment of great honour for me, pleasure for me that my name occurs on the list of this year's padma shri awardees. i have received so many awards, including sahitya… pic.twitter.com/iz9t0T2oR6
He said that he was informed over the phone early in the morning by the officials from the Central government about his selection for this year's Padma award.
As for the writer's body of work, he has authored books on poetry, history and grammar. He has been awarded several international awards for his poetic services.
Shauq has been serving the Kashmiri language and literature for over five decades. He served as a professor at Kashmir University for over three decades, teaching Kashmiri literature and guiding students and research scholars. He considers it a great achievement if his literary work helps students and researchers.
“I am often asked questions related to Kashmiri names of plants, flowers and insects from across the country and abroad. Languages are shaped by such knowledge. Poetry is important but research and information-based writing are equally essential,” he said.
Reiterating his love for poetry, Prof Shauq said that his recent focus has been on comprehensive scholarly works, including books on the history of the Kashmiri language. "People read these works, and that gives me joy,” he said.
Shauq said he encourages poets to write what they know and play their role in passing on literature to the coming generations. He urged those interested in literature, especially young writers, to go beyond poetry and come up with research-based writing so that people are compelled to read the literary pieces.
Read More: