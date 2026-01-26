ETV Bharat / bharat

'Amazed That Govt Takes Note Of Such Work': Kashmiri Writer Prof Shafi Shauq On Receiving Padma Shri

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Distinguished Kashmiri writer and poet, Prof Shafi Shauq, who has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, has called it a great honour while expressing amazement that “even administration takes cognisance of such work”.

Shauq is among 113 Padma Shri awardees honoured with one of the highest civilian awards for his outstanding services in the field of education, language and literature.

Talking to ETV Bharat over phone, Prof Shauq while reacting to the rare honour termed it an occasion of immense happiness. “I am proud to see my name among those who have truly brought about change in society in their respective fields. I have received many honors and awards in the past. But Padma Shri is given to very few people who have shown outstanding performance in different walks of life.”

Shauq, who has authored 106 books in English, Hindi and Kashmiri, said that the literary collection is widely popular among the reading audience. “I wonder, I am really amazed to know that even administration takes cognisance of such work and my work has been appreciated by some people. So really it is a great honour for me, joy for me, and I accept the award."