Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Pahalgam Axis Amid Heavy Rains In Kashmir; To Continue Along Baltal Route
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said the heavy rains had necessitated urgent repair and restoration works along the Pahalgam route.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 25, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the Hindu pilgrimage in the Himalayas from the Pahalgam axis due to ongoing maintenance works necessitated by the ongoing heavy rains.
In a handout issued on Saturday, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said that the yatra will continue through the Baltal axis, while the Pahalgam axis will remain temporarily closed for pilgrimage.
Garg said that the recent rains have led to conditions requiring urgent repair and restoration works along the Pahalgam route. “To ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the Yatra, comprehensive arrangements have been made on the Baltal axis for the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims,” he said.
Maintenance Work on Pahalgam Axis; Shri Amarnathji Yatra to Continue via Baltal Route: Div Com Kmr— Divisional Commissioner Kashmir (@DivComKash) July 25, 2026
Srinagar, July 25: In view of the repair and maintenance works necessitated by recent rainfall, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra will continue through the Baltal axis, while the Pahalgam…
“Due to the recent rains, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the Pahalgam Axis of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. The Yatra shall continue through the Baltal Axis, for which adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage,” the Divisional Commissioner said.
The government said that more than 3.95 lakh pilgrims had visited the Hindu cave shrine as on Saturday during this year's Yatra.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently grappling with inclement weather conditions amid incessant heavy rains for the last many days. The heavy rains have triggered massive flash floods across the union territory killing over 20 people in Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Pir Panjal region besides Doda district in the Chenab valley and leading to heavy damage to property.
Although no loss of life or injury has been reported due to the wet weather in Kashmir, the heavy rains have caused flashfloods up north even as swollen Jhelum and its tributaries besides other water bodies have caused panic among the residents.
In Srinagar city, which was declared 'Smart' by authorities years ago, the rains inundated roads and many shops.
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