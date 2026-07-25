ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Pahalgam Axis Amid Heavy Rains In Kashmir; To Continue Along Baltal Route

Hindu devotees en route to the Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir during the annual yatra in Kashmir ( IANS )

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the Hindu pilgrimage in the Himalayas from the Pahalgam axis due to ongoing maintenance works necessitated by the ongoing heavy rains. In a handout issued on Saturday, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said that the yatra will continue through the Baltal axis, while the Pahalgam axis will remain temporarily closed for pilgrimage. Garg said that the recent rains have led to conditions requiring urgent repair and restoration works along the Pahalgam route. “To ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the Yatra, comprehensive arrangements have been made on the Baltal axis for the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims,” he said.