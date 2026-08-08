ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu Due To Inclement Weather; IMD Predicts More Rains

Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Saturday due to inclement weather while the the Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Jammu division for the next 10 days.

No fresh batch of pilgrims left from Jammu as it was raining heavily this morning. So far over 4.74 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine. The pilgrimage began on July 3 and will end on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Friday, a total of 5095 pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine. The Pahalgam route of the yatra continues to remain closed, and pilgrims are only allowed from the Baltal side.

Officials said that due to heavy rain and the forecast of a wet spell for the next few days, the decision of allowing the movement of yatra vehicles will be taken only after the assessment of weather conditions.