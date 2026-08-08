Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu Due To Inclement Weather; IMD Predicts More Rains
The India Meteorological Department predicts more rain across Jammu & Kashmir
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Saturday due to inclement weather while the the Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Jammu division for the next 10 days.
No fresh batch of pilgrims left from Jammu as it was raining heavily this morning. So far over 4.74 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine. The pilgrimage began on July 3 and will end on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
On Friday, a total of 5095 pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine. The Pahalgam route of the yatra continues to remain closed, and pilgrims are only allowed from the Baltal side.
Officials said that due to heavy rain and the forecast of a wet spell for the next few days, the decision of allowing the movement of yatra vehicles will be taken only after the assessment of weather conditions.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police have issued an advisory for people not to undertake a journey on Jammu-Srinagar national highway without confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Checking Units (TUCs) of Srinagar, Ramban and Jammu.
Further, people have been advised to follow the updates regarding the status of the national highway on social media platforms including X and Facebook pages of the Traffic Police. Landslides have often disrupted travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, causing its frequent blockade to even resulting in road mishaps.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places in Jammu and Kashmir from August 8 to 11. The MeT has further warned of flash floods and landslides in several areas and has urged people to avoid vulnerable spots.
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