ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Baltal Route Due To Bad Weather

The first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims leaves the Baltal base camp for the Holy Cave Shrine to offer prayers in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, July 3, 2026. ( IANS )

Srinagar: The annual Amarnath yatra was suspended from the Baltal route on Friday due to inclement weather and to facilitate repair work on the track, officials said. The yatra has already been suspended from the Pahalgam route to carry out necessary repairs.

Heavy rains lashed the Baltal area on Thursday night, triggering a minor flashflood at one location. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said. Owing to the adverse weather and ongoing repair work, no pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the holy cave shrine from the Baltal route, they said.