ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra Surpasses 4 Lakh Pilgrim Mark: Jammu And Kashmir LG Sinha

Devotees en route to the Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir during the annual yatra in Kashmir. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has surpassed the four lakh mark in the 24 days since it began on July 2. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the ongoing Amarnath Yatra achieved a significant milestone on Sunday as total pilgrim turnout surpassed the four lakh mark.

"By Lord Shiva's divine grace, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a remarkable milestone and more than 4 Lakh pilgrims have already completed the sacred journey. Till now, 4.14 Lakh devotees have received darshan. I bow with reverence to Baba Amarnath for this blessing and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this journey a truly divine experience for all,” Sinha said in a post on X.

The yatra remained suspended from July 19 to 24 due to incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir that disrupted normal life, caused flash floods and closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslides and shooting stones.