Amarnath Yatra Surpasses 4 Lakh Pilgrim Mark: Jammu And Kashmir LG Sinha
The yatra remained suspended from July 19 to 24 due to incessant rainfall that disrupted normal life, caused the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Srinagar: The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has surpassed the four lakh mark in the 24 days since it began on July 2. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the ongoing Amarnath Yatra achieved a significant milestone on Sunday as total pilgrim turnout surpassed the four lakh mark.
"By Lord Shiva's divine grace, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a remarkable milestone and more than 4 Lakh pilgrims have already completed the sacred journey. Till now, 4.14 Lakh devotees have received darshan. I bow with reverence to Baba Amarnath for this blessing and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this journey a truly divine experience for all,” Sinha said in a post on X.
The yatra remained suspended from July 19 to 24 due to incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir that disrupted normal life, caused flash floods and closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslides and shooting stones.
The yatra was resumed on Saturday (July 25), but yatras are being permitted on the Baltal route (Ganderbal) only as the Pahalgam route has been closed due to damage to the high-altitude axis from Chandanwari to the cave.
Divisional commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg announced the closure of the Pahalgam route on Saturday evening, saying the route needs repair and maintenance.
The yatra was flagged off by Sinha on July 2 from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu when more than 4,500 pilgrims had begun the yatra on the day. The yatra will conclude on August 28 on the day of the festival of Raksha Bandhan.