Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Six-Day Suspension Due To Inclement Weather
A group of over 6,000 pilgrims leave Jammu for Baltal base camp in Kashmir Valley after improvement in weather conditions.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 8:36 AM IST
Jammu: After remaining suspended for six days due to inclement weather, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed today with a batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaving Jammu for Baltal base camp in the Kashmir Valley.
The Yatra was suspended on July 19 because of adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, including the two routes of the Yatra.
An official said that a group of over 6,000 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Baltal base camp in Kashmir Valley following improvement in the weather conditions and resumption of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The highway reopened after a three-day closure due to landslides and shooting stones at several locations along the Udhampur-Ramban stretch.
"The 18th batch comprising 6,269 pilgrims including 1470 women, 25 children and 54 Sadhus departed in a convoy of 223 vehicles under tight security arrangements at about 2.40 am for the Baltal base camp," the official said, adding that no convoy was dispatched for the Pahalgam route.
Security has also been intensified following the killing of an Indian Reserve Police(IRP) personnel deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 22.
This year's Yatra, which is scheduled to conclude on August 28, was flagged off Lt Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on July 2, a day before the actual start of the annual pilgrimage in the valley.
So far, nearly four lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine, of which around 1.20 lakh pilgrims commenced their pilgrimage from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.
Pilgrims opting for the Jammu base camp are transported to Kashmir in escorted convoys under elaborate security arrangements.
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