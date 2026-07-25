ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Six-Day Suspension Due To Inclement Weather

The pilgrims departed from Jammu in a convoy of 223 vehicles under tight security arrangements at about 2.40 am. ( IANS| File photo )

Jammu: After remaining suspended for six days due to inclement weather, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed today with a batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaving Jammu for Baltal base camp in the Kashmir Valley.

The Yatra was suspended on July 19 because of adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, including the two routes of the Yatra.

An official said that a group of over 6,000 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Baltal base camp in Kashmir Valley following improvement in the weather conditions and resumption of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The highway reopened after a three-day closure due to landslides and shooting stones at several locations along the Udhampur-Ramban stretch.

"The 18th batch comprising 6,269 pilgrims including 1470 women, 25 children and 54 Sadhus departed in a convoy of 223 vehicles under tight security arrangements at about 2.40 am for the Baltal base camp," the official said, adding that no convoy was dispatched for the Pahalgam route.

Security has also been intensified following the killing of an Indian Reserve Police(IRP) personnel deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 22.