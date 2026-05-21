ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra Registrations Cross 3.5 Lakh Ahead Of July 3 Start

Jammu: The annual Amarnath pilgrimage, set to begin July 3 and continue until August 28, has seen advance registrations exceed 3.5 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

People from across the country are eagerly registering for this year’s 57-day pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath yatra. With 42 days remaining before it begins, registrations have already crossed the 3,50,000 mark.

The registration, which commenced on April 15, is being done on 554 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB), State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Yes Bank across the country.

The governing body the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) had issued detailed guidelines regarding the advance registration. As per the guidelines, no person below the age of 13 and above the age of 70 will be allowed to get registered and proceed for the yatra.

Office of Jammu Kashmir Tourism Department, Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Every person who intended to get registered had to produce the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from doctors after April 8, in which he or she had to give all the details about his or her health.