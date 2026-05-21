Amarnath Yatra Registrations Cross 3.5 Lakh Ahead Of July 3 Start
Advance registrations for the 57-day Amarnath pilgrimage starting July 3 have surpassed 3.5 lakh, with preparations underway to ensure a smooth journey, reports Amir Tantray
Published : May 21, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Jammu: The annual Amarnath pilgrimage, set to begin July 3 and continue until August 28, has seen advance registrations exceed 3.5 lakh, officials said on Thursday.
People from across the country are eagerly registering for this year’s 57-day pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath yatra. With 42 days remaining before it begins, registrations have already crossed the 3,50,000 mark.
The registration, which commenced on April 15, is being done on 554 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB), State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Yes Bank across the country.
The governing body the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) had issued detailed guidelines regarding the advance registration. As per the guidelines, no person below the age of 13 and above the age of 70 will be allowed to get registered and proceed for the yatra.
Every person who intended to get registered had to produce the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from doctors after April 8, in which he or she had to give all the details about his or her health.
Preparations for the pilgrimage are underway, including renovations at Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, to accommodate incoming pilgrims. The administration is organizing duties and responsibilities among designated officers. Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar also held a meeting recently, urging officials to finalize arrangements for a smooth pilgrimage.
An officer present at the meeting told ETV Bharat that preparations will gain momentum within a week, with all arrangements soon finalized.
Jammu serves as the first base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, which will be flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 2. After departing from Jammu, pilgrims will travel in a secured convoy. Along the route, various non-government organizations will set up community kitchens to provide free meals to the pilgrims.
After entering Kashmir valley, the pilgrims adopting Pahalgam-Chandanwari route will separate from others near Anantnag and will move towards Nunwan base camp. Others will move towards Srinagar and will stop at Pantha Chowk base camp near Srinagar before moving to Baltal near Sonamarg.
The Pahalgam-Chandanwari route to the cave shrine is 32 km long, while the Baltal route is 14 km. Nunwan base camp near Pahalgam is about 40 km from National Highway 44 near Anantnag, and Baltal is roughly 95 km from Srinagar by road.
Pilgrims from Nunwan pass through Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Sheshnag, and Panjtarni before reaching the shrine. Those on the Baltal route cross Domail, Brarimarg, and Y-junction to reach the cave shrine.
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