ETV Bharat / bharat

No More Arduous Treks? Amarnath Pilgrimage To Get Easier With Proposed Ropeway Network

Devotees on way to the holy cave. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The journey to the holy Amarnath Cave in the mountains of Kashmir is set to get a lot easier in the near future as authorities have invited proposals for the construction of ropeways on both routes to the religious site where hundreds of thousands of Hindus trek each year.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the process for developing seven ropeway projects covering a total length of over 64 kilometres in the Himalayan mountains has started with the central government inviting proposals from consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR).

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a statutory body of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRT&H), has been assigned the task of developing aerial ropeways under 'Parvatmala Pariyojana' (National Ropeways Development Programme) programme across the country.

Devotees on way to the holy cave. (ANI)

In J&K, the project covers 48-kilometre-long three cable car projects in rugged high-altitude terrains surrounding the Amarnath Cave in the Himalayan mountains. The ropeway projects have been proposed for both routes in Sonamarg and Pahalgam.

Authorities propose a 14-kilometre-long cable car project from the Amarnath base camp at Pahalgam to Chandanwari, followed by a 23-kilometre-long project from Chandanwari to the holy cave.

Similarly, an 11.6-kilometre-long proposal for the ropeway project has been conceived for the Baltal route from Sonamarg towards the Amarnath Cave.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Cave is one of the holiest sites of worship for Hindus, with devotees from the country visiting it annually. It is located deep in the Himalayan mountains at an altitude of 3,888 meters above sea level and is covered in snow for the major part of the year.

From Pahalgam town, the Cave is 48 kilometres away, but the journey through cliffs and narrow paths can only be covered on foot or pony. The shorter 14-kilometre distance on the Baltal route near Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway can be covered in a day-long trek.

Devotees on way to the holy cave. (ANI)

However, once the ropeway is constructed, it can ease access for pilgrims, particularly senior citizens who face multiple health issues to reach the cave.