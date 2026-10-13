No More Arduous Treks? Amarnath Pilgrimage To Get Easier With Proposed Ropeway Network
Authorities propose a 14-kilometre cable car project from Pahalgam to Chandanwari, followed by a 23-kilometre project from Chandanwari to the holy cave.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The journey to the holy Amarnath Cave in the mountains of Kashmir is set to get a lot easier in the near future as authorities have invited proposals for the construction of ropeways on both routes to the religious site where hundreds of thousands of Hindus trek each year.
Officials told ETV Bharat that the process for developing seven ropeway projects covering a total length of over 64 kilometres in the Himalayan mountains has started with the central government inviting proposals from consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR).
The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a statutory body of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRT&H), has been assigned the task of developing aerial ropeways under 'Parvatmala Pariyojana' (National Ropeways Development Programme) programme across the country.
In J&K, the project covers 48-kilometre-long three cable car projects in rugged high-altitude terrains surrounding the Amarnath Cave in the Himalayan mountains. The ropeway projects have been proposed for both routes in Sonamarg and Pahalgam.
Authorities propose a 14-kilometre-long cable car project from the Amarnath base camp at Pahalgam to Chandanwari, followed by a 23-kilometre-long project from Chandanwari to the holy cave.
Similarly, an 11.6-kilometre-long proposal for the ropeway project has been conceived for the Baltal route from Sonamarg towards the Amarnath Cave.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Cave is one of the holiest sites of worship for Hindus, with devotees from the country visiting it annually. It is located deep in the Himalayan mountains at an altitude of 3,888 meters above sea level and is covered in snow for the major part of the year.
From Pahalgam town, the Cave is 48 kilometres away, but the journey through cliffs and narrow paths can only be covered on foot or pony. The shorter 14-kilometre distance on the Baltal route near Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway can be covered in a day-long trek.
However, once the ropeway is constructed, it can ease access for pilgrims, particularly senior citizens who face multiple health issues to reach the cave.
The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has withdrawn helicopter service to the cave for the last two years due to security reasons, denying devotees easy availability to reach the cave shrine.
In addition to the Amarnath cave, other proposed ropeway projects include one from the tourist destination Sonamarg to the high-altitude Thajiwas glacier covering a distance of 2.13 kilometres.
The other cable car projects are the 2.97-kilometre Nasri Tunnel to Sanasar Ropeway, the 8.8-kilometre Bhaderwah to Seojdhar and a two-kilometre project at Doodpathri from Parihas to Diskhal.
The project is part of the central government’s push to develop ropeway infrastructure in hilly states to improve connectivity and boost tourism.
The DPR will undertake a benchmarking study of different ropeway systems across the world and compare them on key project parameters, including topography, length and other comparable features.
The technical studies will include topographical, geotechnical and geodetic surveys, in addition to avalanche-related surveys wherever required. The consultant will prepare detailed ropeway alignments, identify station locations and assess the required infrastructure and construction arrangements.
Besides, the draft DPR should consist of each segment, including construction, design, engineering, economic and financial analysis and environmental assessment, among others.
Currently, Jammu and Kashmir houses Asia’s highest cable car project in Gulmarg. Set up in 1998, the facility splits into two phases: the first phase runs from Gulmarg to Kangdori Bowl at an elevation of 8,600 feet, followed by the second phase running from Kongdoori to Apharwat Peak at an altitude of over 13,700 feet.
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