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Amarnath Yatra 2026: First Batch Of Pilgrims Flagged Off From Jammu Amid Tight Security

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Flags Off First Batch Of Pilgrims From Jammu Amid Tight Security. ( X@OfficeOfLGJandK )

Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here amid a multi-tier security cover for their onward journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir.

The maiden batch of 4,822 pilgrims comprises 3,707 males, 816 females, 16 children, 246 sadhus and 37 sadhvis. The convoy included 106 buses, 39 medium motor vehicles (MMVs), 111 light motor vehicles (LMVs) and three two-wheelers.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine is scheduled to begin on July 3 simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

Sadhus seated in a bus as the first batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp, in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

In the first batch, 2,510 pilgrims are taking the Pahalgam route, while 2,312 have opted for Baltal. The yatra will conclude on August 28.

Sinha performed a special puja at the high-security Bhagwati Nagar base camp before flagging off the convoy of pilgrims. He was accompanied by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, local BJP legislators, senior civil and police officials, and representatives of various religious organisations.

Amid chants of "Bam Bam Bhole", "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Barfani Baba Ki", the pilgrims left in a convoy of escorted vehicles for the twin base camps under elaborate security arrangements.

"Har Har Mahadev! The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins! Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a profound spiritual awakening," Sinha posted on X after the ceremony.