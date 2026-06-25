Amarnath Yatra 2026: Jammu Kashmir Prepares With 'Maximum Alert', Tech Upgrades
Ahead of the extended 57-day Amarnath Yatra from July 3 to August 28, Jammu Kashmir authorities have intensified security, surveillance, and traffic management.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on “maximum alert” ahead of the 57-day Amarnath Yatra starting July 3, as authorities step up security, surveillance, and traffic management for one of the country’s largest religious pilgrimages.
The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, will run through August 28. This year’s Yatra will be significantly longer than last year’s pilgrimage, which lasted about 38 days.
Officials said security agencies have intensified preparations across the Union Territory in anticipation of the arrival of thousands of pilgrims who will travel through the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
A multilayer security arrangement has been put in place along the pilgrimage routes, base camps and transit points. Authorities have deployed specialised security teams and conducted fire safety audits at hotels, lodges, and guest houses designated for pilgrims.
In a move aimed at improving monitoring and verification, the administration has introduced QR code-based digital identification cards for service providers associated with the pilgrimage.
Officials said surveillance infrastructure has also been upgraded with the installation of additional CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology and advanced monitoring systems at key locations along the Yatra routes.
As part of preparedness measures, security and emergency response agencies have conducted a series of mock drills across Jammu and Kashmir to test response mechanisms and strengthen coordination among departments.
At Banihal Railway Station, personnel from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Government Railway Police Force, Railway Protection Force, Central Reserve Police Force, State Disaster Response Force and the health department participated in a joint exercise to assess preparedness for any emergency situation during the Yatra.
Another mock drill was carried out at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, the main base camp for pilgrims, where National Security Guard commandos and Special Operations Group personnel rehearsed emergency response procedures.
In Poonch district, teams from the SDRF, Civil Defence, CRPF, Army and district police conducted a rescue and response exercise along the Poonch River. The drill focused on handling emergencies that could arise during the monsoon season and the Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra.
Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag, Amod Ashok Nagpure, chaired a briefing for zonal and sector officers assigned Yatra duties and directed them to strictly follow standard operating procedures while maintaining close coordination with all concerned departments.
Security review meetings have also been held in the Samba district, while Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devansh Yadav inspected civic facilities and arrangements at Purani Mandi in Jammu City.
Authorities have launched a tenant verification drive in Jammu and strengthened security measures at the Jammu Bus Stand, one of the key transit points for pilgrims arriving in the region.
Meanwhile, the traffic police headquarters has issued a detailed advisory regulating the movement of Yatra convoys and civilian vehicles during the pilgrimage period.
According to the advisory, convoys heading from Jammu to Baltal will depart at 4 am, cross Banihal by 10 am and move from Ganderbal towards Baltal by 5 pm. Convoys bound for Pahalgam will leave Jammu at 4:15 am and cross Banihal by 10:45 am.
For return journeys, convoys from Baltal will start moving towards Jammu from 6 am, while vehicles from Pahalgam will begin their journey at 6 am and 6:30 am.
To facilitate the safe movement of pilgrim convoys, authorities have imposed cut-off timings for non-convoy traffic at several points along the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway and other routes leading to the Valley.
The last non-convoy vehicle from Jammu towards Kashmir through the Navyug Tunnel will be permitted up to 3 pm, while traffic from Mir Bazar towards Anantnag will be stopped after 4 pm. Similar restrictions will remain in place at Pantha Chowk, Sumbal, Wayil, Narbal and other strategic junctions.
For vehicles travelling from Jammu towards the Valley, cut-off timings have been fixed at Nagrota at noon, Jakheni in Udhampur at 1 pm, Chanderkote at 2 pm and Banihal at 3 pm.
Officials said the restrictions are intended to ensure uninterrupted movement of Yatra convoys and reduce congestion along the national highway and pilgrimage routes. They appealed to commuters to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with security personnel throughout the duration of the pilgrimage.