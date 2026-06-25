ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Jammu Kashmir Prepares With 'Maximum Alert', Tech Upgrades

Security official stand guard at the Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, June 25, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on “maximum alert” ahead of the 57-day Amarnath Yatra starting July 3, as authorities step up security, surveillance, and traffic management for one of the country’s largest religious pilgrimages.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, will run through August 28. This year’s Yatra will be significantly longer than last year’s pilgrimage, which lasted about 38 days.

Officials said security agencies have intensified preparations across the Union Territory in anticipation of the arrival of thousands of pilgrims who will travel through the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

A multilayer security arrangement has been put in place along the pilgrimage routes, base camps and transit points. Authorities have deployed specialised security teams and conducted fire safety audits at hotels, lodges, and guest houses designated for pilgrims.

In a move aimed at improving monitoring and verification, the administration has introduced QR code-based digital identification cards for service providers associated with the pilgrimage.

Officials said surveillance infrastructure has also been upgraded with the installation of additional CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology and advanced monitoring systems at key locations along the Yatra routes.

Security personnel carry out a search operation ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI)

As part of preparedness measures, security and emergency response agencies have conducted a series of mock drills across Jammu and Kashmir to test response mechanisms and strengthen coordination among departments.

At Banihal Railway Station, personnel from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Government Railway Police Force, Railway Protection Force, Central Reserve Police Force, State Disaster Response Force and the health department participated in a joint exercise to assess preparedness for any emergency situation during the Yatra.

Another mock drill was carried out at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, the main base camp for pilgrims, where National Security Guard commandos and Special Operations Group personnel rehearsed emergency response procedures.