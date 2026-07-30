ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Fresh Batch of 1,795 Pilgrims Leaves Jammu Amid Rain Forecast

Jammu/Srinagar: A fresh batch of 1,795 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu early Thursday for the Amarnath cave shrine amid tight security and heightened weather monitoring as rain continues to affect parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Zonal Police Control Room, Jammu, the 23rd convoy departed at 2:44 am for the Baltal base camp. The batch comprised 1,406 men and 389 women. A total of 83 vehicles, including 41 buses, 11 medium motor vehicles, 30 light motor vehicles and one two-wheeler, were part of the convoy.

With the departure of the latest batch, a total of 1,34,201 pilgrims have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the annual pilgrimage so far. Meanwhile, 4,41,577 pilgrims have performed pooja at the cave shrine since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage on July 3, with 6,165 devotees paying their obeisance yesterday.

The movement of pilgrims comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department has forecast continued wet weather across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar said fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Union Territory over the next 24 hours. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue during the following two days.

The weather office has also issued warnings for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph across the Kashmir division during the next seven days. For the Jammu division, it has warned of isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and the possibility of landslides, mudslides, flash floods, shooting stones and waterlogging at vulnerable locations.

For Thursday, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorms in Srinagar, while Jammu is expected to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. Day temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius in Srinagar and 32 degrees Celsius in Jammu.