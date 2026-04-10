Amaravati Will Lead In Quantum Hardware: Andhra CM's Secretary, While Inaugurating India’s First Quantum Testbeds
Pradyumna laid foundation stone for India’s first quantum testbeds at SRM University and Medha Towers, where 4.5 million people will be trained in 5 years.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Amaravati: Months after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for Amaravati Quantum Valley, his secretary, P S Pradyumna, on Friday announced that a comprehensive ecosystem, encompassing quantum software, the manufacturing of quantum hardware components, skills training, and research, is set to be developed in the state's capital city.
"Telugu people have achieved wonders in the software sector. However, we have lagged in hardware. The Chief Minister intends to ensure that this shortcoming is not repeated in the realm of quantum technology. Hence, he has directed that the manufacturing of quantum hardware components take place right here in Amaravati. To build quantum computers, it is essential to build testbeds — facilities that are also referred to as 'reference facilities'. Until now, no such facility existed anywhere in the country. We are now establishing them in Amaravati," he said.
He further explained that CM Naidu will inaugurate India’s first quantum hardware testbeds being established at SRM University in Amaravati and Medha Towers in Gannavaram on April 14. He noted that two compact quantum computers, constructed using hardware components that are over 80 per cent indigenously manufactured, are being installed at these two locations.
He also added that the assembly process for these units at SRM and Medha Towers commenced on March 30.
On Friday, he addressed the media alongside Ch Satish Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University; Venkat, the founder of QubitForce (which will establish the hardware testbeds); Prithvi, the CEO of Qubitech; and Viswanathan, the State Commissioner of Information and Public Relations.
The CM's secretary said large-scale training programmes in quantum courses are being conducted in Amaravati in collaboration with various organisations. He noted that IBM would provide training to 1 million individuals, while Wizer would train 3.5 million people. He further revealed that out of the 2,04,000 people who have registered for the advanced course conducted by IIT Madras, 1,04,000 were Telugu speakers.
Diamond Qubit Research Lab at SRM
Vice-Chancellor Ch Satish Kumar announced that SRM is making history by becoming India's first university to possess a quantum computer. "Our students actively participated in the assembly of the quantum computer at our university. Students from other regions are visiting to view it with great interest. In addition to a Quantum Reference Facility, we are establishing a Diamond Qubit Research Lab, an NVIDIA AI Lab and Fab Labs within the university."
"We are also establishing an Institute of Emerging Technologies to develop human resources in accordance with international standards," he explained.
"In a country as vast as ours, developments in the quantum sector are unfolding at a rapid pace right here in Amaravati. From software and hardware to skill development, a complete ecosystem for the quantum domain is taking shape here. Universities are joining as partners. The Quantum Reference Facility is merely a beginning; even greater wonders are set to unfold in 2026," said Venkat, a quantum expert and founder, QubitForce.