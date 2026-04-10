ETV Bharat / bharat

Amaravati Will Lead In Quantum Hardware: Andhra CM's Secretary, While Inaugurating India’s First Quantum Testbeds

Amaravati: Months after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for Amaravati Quantum Valley, his secretary, P S Pradyumna, on Friday announced that a comprehensive ecosystem, encompassing quantum software, the manufacturing of quantum hardware components, skills training, and research, is set to be developed in the state's capital city.

"Telugu people have achieved wonders in the software sector. However, we have lagged in hardware. The Chief Minister intends to ensure that this shortcoming is not repeated in the realm of quantum technology. Hence, he has directed that the manufacturing of quantum hardware components take place right here in Amaravati. To build quantum computers, it is essential to build testbeds — facilities that are also referred to as 'reference facilities'. Until now, no such facility existed anywhere in the country. We are now establishing them in Amaravati," he said.

He further explained that CM Naidu will inaugurate India’s first quantum hardware testbeds being established at SRM University in Amaravati and Medha Towers in Gannavaram on April 14. He noted that two compact quantum computers, constructed using hardware components that are over 80 per cent indigenously manufactured, are being installed at these two locations.

He also added that the assembly process for these units at SRM and Medha Towers commenced on March 30.

On Friday, he addressed the media alongside Ch Satish Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University; Venkat, the founder of QubitForce (which will establish the hardware testbeds); Prithvi, the CEO of Qubitech; and Viswanathan, the State Commissioner of Information and Public Relations.