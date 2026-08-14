ETV Bharat / bharat

Political Battles Shouldn’t Be Fought In Court: SC, On Plea Against Chandrababu Naidu, Minister

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said political battles should not be fought in court, while declining to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh High Court order quashing a case against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister P Narayana in connection with alleged irregularities in the land pooling scheme in the state’s upcoming capital Amaravati.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. “Political battles should not be fought in court," the bench told senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who represented the petitioner, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, a former MLA of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

During the hearing, the bench made it clear it was not inclined to interfere with the High Court order, which had stayed all further proceedings in the case, following the filing of petitions by Naidu and Narayana for the quashing of the case.

Kumar contended that there were large-scale irregularities in the case, which involved land of around 30,000 acres of over 25,000 farmers.

The bench said that the outcome of the petition will not have any bearing on other cases, which should be adjudicated on their own merits. They told Kumar, "On the larger issue of farmers, we are with you. Whatever they are entitled to, we will protect."