Rajya Sabha Passes Bill Granting Legal Status To Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the Bill introduced by the Central government, to grant legal status to Amaravati as the state capital.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: In another key step forward, a legal guarantee has been provided for Amaravati, the dream capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, introduced by the Central government, to grant legal status to Amaravati as the state capital. On Wednesday, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
After approval in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill will go before the Union Cabinet for post facto ratification. It will then be sent for the President’s assent. Following this, a gazette notification will be issued to formalise Amaravati's status.
However, when the discussion on the Amaravati legalisation Bill began in the Upper House, the Congress members had blocked it three times before it was finally introduced in the House by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai.
'Historic Day For Telugu People': Rammohan Naidu
Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said that the day would be remembered as historic for all Telugu people, adding that Amaravati would go down in history as a people's capital.
"All Telugu people are proud of the introduction of the Legality Bill for Amaravati. Our leader taught us to transform crises into opportunities. We are giving clarity to the people about the capital of Andhra Pradesh," he said.
He noted that during bifurcation, one state retained a capital while another lost one, which created problems. Referring to past examples, he said three states were formed during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure without such complications.
Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had a revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crore at the time of bifurcation and that five crore people were looking towards Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with hope. He credited him with providing vision and direction to the state.
He also said farmers voluntarily gave land for the capital’s construction, while accusing the previous YSRCP government of creating confusion with the three-capital proposal and mistreating protesting farmers.
Naidu added that Amaravati is being developed as a world-class capital on the banks of the Krishna River, with the aim of making it an iconic city.
YSRCP Flags Lack Of Clarity, Stages Walkout
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YV Subba Reddy said there is no clarity in the Bill on when plots will be allotted to capital farmers and demanded a clear timeline.
He also criticised the absence of any mention of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the ruling party has ignored the issue. He said the YSRCP would continue to fight for special status.
Reddy further alleged that promises made to Amaravati farmers were not fulfilled and that thousands of acres were acquired without development. He claimed that additional land acquisition has now begun.
The YSRCP staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the discussion, opposing the Bill.
Congress Calls It 'Victory For Farmers'
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said that the introduction of the Amaravati legalisation Bill is a victory for the farmers of the region. Speaking during the debate, she said there has been uncertainty over Andhra Pradesh’s capital for the past 12 years, which has led to investment withdrawals.
She alleged that the previous Chief Minister left the state without a capital in the name of the three capitals. She also criticised the Central government for failing to fulfil the promises made during bifurcation, stating that, even after 12 years, the distribution of assets has not been completed.
"All the promises made by the Centre must be fulfilled. They should explain why they have not been fulfilled so far. Compensation should be given for not implementing the promises," she said.
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