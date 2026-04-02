ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Passes Bill Granting Legal Status To Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati

New Delhi: In another key step forward, a legal guarantee has been provided for Amaravati, the dream capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, introduced by the Central government, to grant legal status to Amaravati as the state capital. On Wednesday, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

After approval in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill will go before the Union Cabinet for post facto ratification. It will then be sent for the President’s assent. Following this, a gazette notification will be issued to formalise Amaravati's status.

However, when the discussion on the Amaravati legalisation Bill began in the Upper House, the Congress members had blocked it three times before it was finally introduced in the House by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai.

'Historic Day For Telugu People': Rammohan Naidu

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said that the day would be remembered as historic for all Telugu people, adding that Amaravati would go down in history as a people's capital.

"All Telugu people are proud of the introduction of the Legality Bill for Amaravati. Our leader taught us to transform crises into opportunities. We are giving clarity to the people about the capital of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

He noted that during bifurcation, one state retained a capital while another lost one, which created problems. Referring to past examples, he said three states were formed during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure without such complications.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had a revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crore at the time of bifurcation and that five crore people were looking towards Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with hope. He credited him with providing vision and direction to the state.

He also said farmers voluntarily gave land for the capital’s construction, while accusing the previous YSRCP government of creating confusion with the three-capital proposal and mistreating protesting farmers.

Naidu added that Amaravati is being developed as a world-class capital on the banks of the Krishna River, with the aim of making it an iconic city.