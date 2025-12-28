ETV Bharat / bharat

'Always Ask If You're Doing The Right Thing': Harish Bhat On Ratan Tata's Values, Leadership And Legacy

ETB: You have met Ratan Tata many times. While working with him, what small but significant lessons did you personally learn that continue to guide your life and leadership?

Why did Ratan Tata do this? Here are his own words - "It is important, particularly for the younger people in India, to believe in what we are doing and that we can do much more. I hope the younger generation will take India to new heights, which I am sure they can. They need to believe in and recognise the potential of their own capabilities." When you read these words, you can see why he believed that this project was so important to the progress of our nation.

One specific instance of Ratan Tata putting the nation first is the story of why and how he led the creation of India's first indigenous passenger car, the Tata Indica. He took a great risk in pursuing this project at a time when many people were very sceptical about whether this could actually be done in our country. With great persistence, he led the team at Tata Motors in making the Indica happen. This was a matter of great pride for India. It also helped build an entirely new automobile ecosystem in our country.

Bhat: For Ratan Tata, "doing the right thing" meant many things. It meant putting the nation first, being a true custodian of the Tata legacy, ensuring ethical conduct of business, being morally correct even if it meant exceeding what was legally required, fostering fairness, treating people with dignity, care and compassion, and meeting every commitment without fail. In this book, I have explored each of these dimensions.

ETB: How did Ratan Tata's philosophy of "doing the right thing" manifest in his life and decision-making? Could you share a specific incident?

Bhat: Not many people know that Ratan Tata was an outstanding mimic with a great sense of humour. Some of my senior colleagues who have worked closely with him have mentioned this specifically to me.

Harish Bhat: This book is my attempt to learn from the life of Ratan Tata, and to convey these learnings to readers across the country. I wanted to inspire every Indian, and in particular young Indians, with the values and principles that Ratan Tata held uppermost in his life. And I thought that the best way to do this was by narrating beautiful stories that illustrate these values vividly, in a simple book that everyone would enjoy reading.

He emphasised Ratan Tata's respect for people, his unwavering commitment to keeping his word and his conviction that what truly serves India ultimately strengthens business as well.

The author recalled defining moments such as the making of the Tata Indica, the introduction of the Tata Business Excellence Model and Tata's humane response during crises like the Tata Finance episode and the 26/11 attacks.

Bhat says the book is a personal attempt to distil the values that shaped Ratan Tata's life and leadership and to pass them on, especially to young Indians, through simple and engaging stories. He reflects on Tata's deep belief in integrity, compassion, dignity and doing what is morally right, even when it went beyond what the law required, while also sharing lesser-known facets of his personality, including his quiet humour.

On this occasion, ETV Bharat spoke to Harish Bhat, author of 'Doing the Right Thing – Learnings from Ratan Tata' and a director on the boards of several Tata companies.

Bhat: Ratan Tata treated people with dignity and respect. For instance, every time I met him, he was most courteous. He would invite me to sit down, make me comfortable and then listen intently to what I had to say. The other aspect that struck me was how he would meet every commitment that he made, without fail. I have experienced this myself and have also narrated a few episodes in this book. For Ratan Tata, a "promise was a promise", and his mind would not rest until he had delivered on any promise that he made. Both these aspects--treating people with dignity and meeting every commitment--have stayed in my mind as simple but powerful learnings for my own life and career.

ETB: Can you share an example of a decision or initiative taken by Ratan Tata in the Tata group, where the public may not have seen the impact, but it brought long-term benefit to the organisation?

Bhat: In the 1990s, under Ratan Tata's leadership, the Tata Business Excellence Model was launched across the Tata group. Commonly known within the Group as TBEM, this initiative was designed to help companies of the group scale new heights of excellence in their respective businesses. TBEM involved the annual assessment of every Tata company by an independent team, which would rate the company on a maximum score of 1,000 points.

This overall score would emerge from scores for seven categories: leadership, strategy, customer and market focus, information and analysis, people focus, process management and business results. These assessments would also throw up strengths and opportunities for improvement. Companies would then work assiduously on these opportunities for improvement that had been identified, before the next cycle of business excellence assessments commenced. This process led to a virtuous cycle of constant improvement and brought significant long-term business benefits to all participating Tata companies.

Many people outside Tatas may not know about TBEM, but for all of us within the Group, it became a constant feature in our lives. TBEM pushed us to do better with every passing year.

Harish Bhat with the book (Special Arrangement)

ETB: Which of Ratan Tata's ethical or value-based decisions inspired you the most?

Bhat: That's a difficult question to answer, because so many things that he did over his long and distinguished career have inspired me a lot. Having said that, I think his response to the Tata Finance episode, which happened in the early 2000s, was hugely inspiring. I have narrated this story in the book, and it is a long tale with many nuances, so I will not attempt to retell it here.

Suffice it to say that what happened at Tata Finance created a crisis for the Tata group, and Ratan Tata responded firmly, quickly and with complete transparency. In addition, he stepped well beyond what was legally required in that situation and did what he thought was morally correct, even if it entailed significant additional commitments. To the best of my knowledge, his actions during this episode were unprecedented in Indian corporate history. This episode also highlighted to me that the true character of organisations and people is revealed in the moments when things go wrong.

ETB: From your research on this book, which moment most revealed his humanity and sensitivity?

Bhat: I think his response to the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai revealed his humanity, his care and compassion for people. That was one of the most tragic events in the history of Mumbai city. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was one of the places attacked by terrorists, and the heroes of that day were the employees of the Taj, who stood by guests and protected them, in many cases at the cost of their own lives.

Ratan Tata stood outside the Taj, on the pavements near the hotel, for nearly three days, to provide moral support to the people inside the hotel. He felt helpless, but he was determined to show his solidarity. As soon as the terror attacks had been quelled, he established the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) to provide immediate help to all victims of the terror attacks across the city--including the public, police, firemen, security forces, employees of the Taj and of all other establishments. He personally met with the families of all employees of the Taj who had lost their lives and ensured that these families were well taken care of in every way possible.

I would like to quote here the moving words which were used to launch the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust, because I think these words reflected Ratan Tata's humanity - "This is the time for us to conquer despair with compassion. And keep the light of humanity burning bright." That is exactly what he did.

An artist from NGO gives final touches to the portrait of late Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Oct 22, 2024. (File/ANI)

ETB: While writing this book, you interviewed many people who worked closely with Ratan Tata. Was there any specific aspect that stood out during these interviews?

Bhat: I think virtually everyone I spoke to during the research for this book spoke so fondly about Ratan Tata, and referred in particular to how he would treat his colleagues with dignity, care and compassion. They spoke about how courteous he was, and how one of his strongest beliefs was that one should never impinge on a person's dignity. If he was upset, he would sometimes demonstrate his unhappiness through his steely eyes or his body language, but he would never raise his voice or use intemperate or rough language, perhaps because he thought that this would be hurtful to the person he was interacting with. For Ratan Tata, one of the key aspects of doing the right thing was being gentlemanly in all his interactions - this was a constant thread that came out in all my interviews for the book.

ETB: What habits or ways of thinking in his decision-making struck you as the most impactful, especially for young entrepreneurs or future leaders?

Bhat: From all that I have seen and read, I think Ratan Tata put the interests of the country first and foremost in whatever he did. In the many decisions that he took at the helm of the Tata group, I believe that he first asked himself the question, "Is this good for India?" For him, what was good for India was good for the Tatas, and that is how he would often decide what the right thing to do was. I think each of us, including young entrepreneurs and future leaders, would do well to bear this in mind. To contribute to the progress of our nation, through whatever work we do, is our greatest privilege and responsibility.

Ratan Tata interacts with elderly woman at the launch of 'Good fellows',a companionship start up for senior citizens, at Taj President on Aug 16, 2022. (File/ANI)

ETB: If you could share one final message from Ratan Tata that anyone could apply in their life, what would it be and why?

Bhat: Ratan Tata once said, "At all times, ask yourself if you are doing the right thing". This is a simple question to ask, and in most cases, our conscience will tell us the honest answer. I think it is worthwhile to apply this test to everything that we choose to do. Because when we do the right thing, we are likely to lead good and fulfilling lives, and we are also likely to sleep well at night.