ETV Bharat / bharat

Aloke Singh To Step Down As CEO Of Air India Express On March 19: Sources

Aloke Singh was appointed on November 9, 2020 and steered the carrier through the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE- AI Express CEO Aloke Singh
FILE- AI Express CEO Aloke Singh (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : March 3, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Aloke Singh's five-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India Express will conclude on March 19, sources confirmed on Monday. Captain Hamish Maxwell is set to take over as the new accountable manager of Air India Express. According to sources, Maxwell will take over as the new accountable manager following Singh's departure.

Appointed on November 9, 2020, Singh steered the carrier through the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and later led its transition from the public to the private sector under the Tata Group. Singh assumed leadership at a time when global aviation was grappling with grounded fleets and shrinking demand.

He was responsible for planning and stabilising operations amid the pandemic's impact, ensuring business continuity during one of the industry's most challenging periods. As the airline moved into private ownership, he played a key role in restructuring and aligning operations with the group's broader aviation strategy.

Under his leadership, Air India Express executed a significant merger in October 2023, accompanied by the launch of a new brand identity. The legal merger process was completed in October 2024, consolidating operations and strengthening the airline's low-cost model. During his tenure, the fleet expanded from 26 to 105 aircraft, making Air India Express the second-largest airline in its segment while maintaining market leadership on the India-Gulf route.

Also Read:

  1. Amid Trump-Anthropic Feud, Sam Altman's OpenAI Inks Deal With Pentagon To Deploy AI Models
  2. Trump Orders US Agencies To Stop Using Anthropic Technology In Clash Over AI Safety

TAGGED:

ALOKE SINGH
AIR INDIA EXPRESS
CEO OF AIR INDIA EXPRESS
AI EXPRESS CEO ALOKE SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.