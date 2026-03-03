ETV Bharat / bharat

Aloke Singh To Step Down As CEO Of Air India Express On March 19: Sources

New Delhi: Aloke Singh's five-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India Express will conclude on March 19, sources confirmed on Monday. Captain Hamish Maxwell is set to take over as the new accountable manager of Air India Express. According to sources, Maxwell will take over as the new accountable manager following Singh's departure.

Appointed on November 9, 2020, Singh steered the carrier through the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and later led its transition from the public to the private sector under the Tata Group. Singh assumed leadership at a time when global aviation was grappling with grounded fleets and shrinking demand.

He was responsible for planning and stabilising operations amid the pandemic's impact, ensuring business continuity during one of the industry's most challenging periods. As the airline moved into private ownership, he played a key role in restructuring and aligning operations with the group's broader aviation strategy.