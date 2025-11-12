ETV Bharat / bharat

Almora Siblings To Represent India At UN Climate Change Conference In Brazil

Carrying the spirit of Uttarakhand’s mountains, Almora’s Snigdha and Janmejay Tiwari will represent India at COP30, giving voice to challenges and hopes of mountain communities.

Almora’s Snigdha and Janmejay Tiwari (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

Almora: Bringing pride to Uttarakhand, siblings Snigdha Tiwari and Janmejay Tiwari from Almora district will be representing India at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) being held in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, 2025. The conference will see participation of nearly 200 countries, whose representatives will deliberate on strategies to tackle global climate change.

The two siblings left for Brazil on Tuesday.

Snigdha Tiwari is an environmental, legal, and green climate advisor. She serves as the Secretary of the Global Greens’ Climate Working Group and will represent the Asia-Pacific region during the second week of the conference. She has previously led Global Greens at three international climate summits.

Her younger brother, Janmejay Tiwari, who has been working for over a decade on issues related to climate reparations, adaptation, and youth participation in the Global South, will chair a session at COP30 focusing on youth involvement in climate policymaking, justice in energy transitions, and protecting marginalized communities. Janmejay currently works in the Culture Department of the Uttarakhand government.

Calling it a proud moment for the state, their father PC Tiwari, said, "This conference is important as it will chart new paths for climate justice and sustainable development globally. Since Snigdha and Janmejay have always raised Uttarakhand’s environmental challenges on international platforms, they will help the voices of Himalayan states get global attention.”

The participation of the Almora siblings has been hailed as inspiring for the youth of Uttarakhand and India alike. Their engagement in the global climate dialogue is expected to not only bring focus to the Himalayan region’s environmental issues but also encourage greater youth participation in sustainable development and climate policymaking.

