Almora Siblings To Represent India At UN Climate Change Conference In Brazil

Almora: Bringing pride to Uttarakhand, siblings Snigdha Tiwari and Janmejay Tiwari from Almora district will be representing India at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) being held in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, 2025. The conference will see participation of nearly 200 countries, whose representatives will deliberate on strategies to tackle global climate change.

The two siblings left for Brazil on Tuesday.

Snigdha Tiwari is an environmental, legal, and green climate advisor. She serves as the Secretary of the Global Greens’ Climate Working Group and will represent the Asia-Pacific region during the second week of the conference. She has previously led Global Greens at three international climate summits.