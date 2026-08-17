Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport In Andhra Pradesh Becomes Functional
Meanwhile, all commercial passenger flights are learnt to have officially ceased at the old Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) as of midnight on August 16, 2026
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Operations have commenced at the Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) International Airport. This is a facility crucial for the development of the northern part of Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, all scheduled commercial passenger flights are learnt to have officially ceased at the old Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) as of midnight on August 16, 2026.
Full-scale services at the Bhogapuram airport, constructed as a prestigious project by the GMR Group, started on Monday. Initially, a Scoot Airlines flight departed from here for Singapore at midnight on Sunday, and an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad arrived at 6:45 AM on Monday, with the GMR representatives, district officials and airport staff giving it a grand welcome.
Passengers were presented with Etikoppaka toys as mementoes. The first flight to Hyderabad departed after 7:30 AM which was followed by those to Bengaluru at 8 AM, Delhi at 8:20 AM and another one for Hyderabad at 8:50 AM. Electric buses have been pressed into service to transport passengers from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram.
Sources disclosed that flight services will operate from Bhogapuram Airport to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai. In addition to domestic services provided by airlines like IndiGo and Air India Express, there will be connectivity to Singapore via Air India and Scoot Airlines, and to Abu Dhabi via IndiGo. A total of 31 flights are scheduled to operate on Monday, with around 7,000 passengers expected to travel on the first day of the facility becoming operational.
Meanwhile, the final flight from Visakhapatnam Airport that was bound for Delhi departed at 10:45 PM on Sunday. Commercial operations ceased thereafter. There is no clarity on where the approximately 1,000 staff members who have been working at Visakhapatnam Airport will be deployed next.
Read More