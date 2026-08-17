ETV Bharat / bharat

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport In Andhra Pradesh Becomes Functional

Visakhapatnam: Operations have commenced at the Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) International Airport. This is a facility crucial for the development of the northern part of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, all scheduled commercial passenger flights are learnt to have officially ceased at the old Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) as of midnight on August 16, 2026.

Full-scale services at the Bhogapuram airport, constructed as a prestigious project by the GMR Group, started on Monday. Initially, a Scoot Airlines flight departed from here for Singapore at midnight on Sunday, and an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad arrived at 6:45 AM on Monday, with the GMR representatives, district officials and airport staff giving it a grand welcome.