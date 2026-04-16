ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Allow Those Whose Claims Are Decided Before Bengal Polls To Cast Votes’, SC To ECI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to issue a supplementary revised electoral roll for the electors whose claims against alleged wrongful exclusion were decided in their favour, by April 21 and April 27, just ahead of the two-phase assembly polls in West Bengal.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in an April 13 order uploaded recently, said: “We, therefore, invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct the ECI that, wherever the appellate tribunals are able to decide the appeals by April 21, 2026 or April 27, 2026, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll, and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow."

“However, it goes without saying that the mere pendency of appeals preferred by excluded persons before the appellate tribunals shall not entitle them to exercise their right to vote," said the bench, which also comprised Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench said if such a scenario were to be permitted to subsist, the consequence would be that objectors might likewise seek denial of the right to vote to those individuals whose names appear in the revised electoral roll, but against whom such objectors have preferred appeals.

The bench said the resultant situation would effectively recreate the very state of affairs that existed prior to the entrustment of the verification exercise to the judicial officers. "This, in our considered view, cannot be permitted, particularly when judicial officers from the State of West Bengal, duly assisted by judicial officers from the States of Jharkhand and Odisha, have completed what can only be described as a truly herculean task within a remarkably short span of time," the bench said in its order.

“There is thus no gainsaying that, keeping in mind the multitiered safeguards put in place by this Court, it becomes clear that if an appeal is allowed by the appellate tribunal and a conclusive direction for inclusion or exclusion is issued, such directions shall be duly effectuated prior to the State of West Bengal proceeding to polling on 23.04.2026 or 29.04.2026, as the case may be," said the bench.

The bench noted that it is evident that all requisite training for the members of the appellate tribunals stands completed and that, as on date, the appellate tribunals are fully functional.