ETV Bharat / bharat

Allot Protest Venue To Bank Employees Union: HC To Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city police to allot a venue to the United Forum of Bank Unions Delhi State for holding a peaceful dharna here next week.

Justice Amit Mahajan asked the authorities to take a decision on the Union's request for permission for the peaceful protest at an alternative site, after the counsel for the authorities, advocate Pritish Sabharwal, said allowing a protest at Jantar Mantar entails a "law and order situation".

"Give him something. They are saying give them some other place. They can't be coming to court for this," the court orally said. "The respondents are directed to consider the petitioner's request for an alternative site for holding peaceful demonstration," the court ordered.

Justice Mahajan asked the authorities to take a decision on providing an alternative site for a peaceful protest by Monday and communicate it to the petitioner. In their petition, the United Forum of Bank Unions Delhi State sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi Police to permit them to hold a peaceful dharna on September 28- 30 at Jantar Mantar or any other place in the city.