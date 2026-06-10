ETV Bharat / bharat

Alleged 'Ram Mythological Figure' Remarks Brew Real Trouble For Rahul Gandhi; Uttar Pradesh Court Orders Fresh Hearing

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays floral tributes to Shri Suraj Hegde, AICC Secretary and former In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, in New Delhi ( IANS )

Pandey stated that if the case proceeds to trial and results in a conviction, Gandhi could lose his parliamentary membership.

The lower court had initially dismissed the case, a decision the MP-MLA court has now set aside. With this ruling, the case will be revived, presenting yet another legal challenge for Rahul Gandhi.

Proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will now resume in the Varanasi Magistrate Court, and he will be required to appear in person to secure bail.

Varanasi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to be facing mounting trouble with an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh ordering a fresh hearing over his alleged remarks during a US visit describing Hindu deity Lord Ram as a mythological character.

"The verdict was delivered today in the ADJ court. Our revision petition has been allowed. The petition concerned the allegation that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated at Brown University that Lord Ram is mythological. Based on this, a case had been initiated in the lower court via a complaint," he said.

He further said that the lower court had ruled that the case was not maintainable because permission had not been obtained from the Government of India.

“We challenged this in the revision court, arguing that the case could not be dismissed on those grounds, as 'inquiry' and 'trial' are distinct legal concepts," he said.

The lawyer said that he argued that the court should inquire into his submission and deliver its verdict only after conducting such an inquiry.

“The court accepted this view. The case, which had previously been dismissed, was restored. Now, the proceedings will resume in the Magistrate's court; my arguments will be heard, and evidence will be recorded. Subsequently, permission will be obtained from the Government of India, and the trial will proceed. Since this case involves a potential sentence of more than five years, Rahul Gandhi will have to appear before the court to secure bail."

Pandey stated that if the trial moves forward, Gandhi could lose his parliamentary membership. "This is a serious case. I possess the grounds for this matter; if the newspaper reports are accurate, there is a solid basis for the case. I heard about this while in Banaras, and that is what I have based my case upon.

“Two years have passed since this matter arose, and Rahul Gandhi has not yet issued a denial. Now, he will have to appear in court and present his side. It is worth noting that Rahul Gandhi has faced similar allegations in the past, requiring him to offer clarifications on multiple occasions," he said.