Alleged Custodial Death Case In Gujarat: SC Forms SIT, Orders Registration Of FIR
The top court also ordered the filing of a final probe report, preferably within three months, before a Gujarat court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the registration of an FIR and the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death of a man alleged to have died in the custody of Gujarat police after he was booked in an alleged cattle slaughter case.
The apex court ordered the filing of a final probe report preferably within three months before a Gujarat court. The petition, filed by Tofik Shaikh, the deceased's son, challenged a Gujarat High Court order dated May 29. The high court dismissed his plea seeking registration of an FIR and an independent investigation into the death of his father while in police custody.
Shaikh's counsel alleged that the deceased was compelled to consume many diabetes pills. The high court held that the petitioner should first avail the statutory remedy under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before approaching a constitutional court.
At the petitioner's request, the apex court also asked the Commissioner of Police to assess the threat perception and take appropriate action for his protection.
The CJI observed, "When this kind of suspicion is there. You register the FIR simply, not against anyone….after investigation come to the conclusion that so and so is found involved, not found involved or none found involved, or all found involved".
"We are actually saying that Lalita Kumari (judgment) is becoming a fashion…as if you make a complaint against anybody on earth and say Lalita Kumari say register (the FIR). That is not the import or spirit of the judgment," it observed.
The bench said when somebody alleges there is an unnatural death in police custody, a preliminary inquiry is required, and if there is any incriminating material, an FIR has to be registered.
The bench did not accept the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that instead of an FIR, there should be a preliminary enquiry. Raju informed the bench that a magisterial inquiry was underway and a team of five doctors, who performed the autopsy, did not find any injury.
Senior advocate IH Syed, representing the man’s son, argued that his client’s father died due to the consumption of 100 anti-diabetes pills and relied on a dying declaration. Syed alleged that the police were protecting the accused in the case, and that the deceased's son was also being threatened.
Raju contended that whether the deceased had taken 100 pills was still under question as the viscera report was not yet available. Syed pointed at the rib fracture of the deceased’s body and argued that if a preliminary inquiry is to be conducted, it should be by an independent agency not under the control of the state, adding, "Let it be by CBI and let them get an independent opinion in respect of the PM (post mortem report).”
“What is most compelling is the dying declaration. It is an assault…,” observed the bench orally.
The bench said it was satisfied that a prima facie case was made out for registering an FIR without naming any suspect at this stage. “The FIR shall be investigated by an SIT… by a police officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police along with two more officers to be nominated by the Director General of Police, Gujarat," said the bench.
The bench made it clear that if the petitioner is unsatisfied then he may be at liberty to submit a protest petition before the magistrate and seek further investigation etc. The bench said the FIR should be in reference to the unnatural death.
According to the petition, filed through lawyer Varinder Kumar Sharma, Jahiruddin Shaikh was arrested by the Vejalpur police on May 18, and allegedly subjected to severe physical assault while in custody.
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