ETV Bharat / bharat

Alleged Custodial Death Case In Gujarat: SC Forms SIT, Orders Registration Of FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the registration of an FIR and the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death of a man alleged to have died in the custody of Gujarat police after he was booked in an alleged cattle slaughter case.

The apex court ordered the filing of a final probe report preferably within three months before a Gujarat court. The petition, filed by Tofik Shaikh, the deceased's son, challenged a Gujarat High Court order dated May 29. The high court dismissed his plea seeking registration of an FIR and an independent investigation into the death of his father while in police custody.

Shaikh's counsel alleged that the deceased was compelled to consume many diabetes pills. The high court held that the petitioner should first avail the statutory remedy under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before approaching a constitutional court.

At the petitioner's request, the apex court also asked the Commissioner of Police to assess the threat perception and take appropriate action for his protection.

The CJI observed, "When this kind of suspicion is there. You register the FIR simply, not against anyone….after investigation come to the conclusion that so and so is found involved, not found involved or none found involved, or all found involved".

"We are actually saying that Lalita Kumari (judgment) is becoming a fashion…as if you make a complaint against anybody on earth and say Lalita Kumari say register (the FIR). That is not the import or spirit of the judgment," it observed.

The bench said when somebody alleges there is an unnatural death in police custody, a preliminary inquiry is required, and if there is any incriminating material, an FIR has to be registered.