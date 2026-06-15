Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation 'Misappropriation': Supreme Court Urged To Order FIR, Monitor Probe
The representation further claimed that no FIR has yet been registered despite allegations involving donations made by crores of devotees
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 15, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
New Delhi: A representation has been submitted in the Supreme Court seeking directions for the registration of an FIR and a court-monitored probe into alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The representation addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was submitted by advocate-on-record Anoop Prakash Awasthi.
The advocate urged the apex court to consider issuing a direction for an independent investigation by a premier investigating agency such as the CBI into the commission of cognizable offences involving the alleged misappropriation of donations, under its direct monitoring, with periodic status reports to be filed before it.
The representation stressed that a continuing court-monitored mechanism for the preservation and protection of monies and properties donated by devotees from time to time, as may be necessary to ensure complete transparency and maintain public confidence.
The representation said that Bhagwan Lord Shri Ramchandraji is revered as Maryada Purushottam, the embodiment of righteousness, accountability and moral governance. It added that any allegation concerning the offerings made at his birthplace inevitably acquires a dimension far larger than an ordinary criminal case.
“In matters where public faith in institutions is at stake, the confidence of millions of devotees can be restored only through an investigation that is demonstrably independent, comprehensive and insulated from every possibility of influence, pressure or conflict of interest”, said the representation.
The representation added that while state government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT), the absence of a formal criminal investigation and FIR has raised questions about the institutional response to the matter.
“I do not seek to prejudge any individual, institution or authority. Nor do I intend to cast any aspersions upon the Trust, whose members have rendered invaluable service. However, the gravity of the allegations and the extraordinary significance of the institution involved require a level of transparency and credibility beyond ordinary standards,” the representation stated.
The representation said the absence of a formal criminal investigation at the threshold, despite allegations involving donations made by crores of devotees, inevitably raises questions regarding the institutional response to the matter.
“While I refrain from attributing motives to any authority, the failure to initiate the ordinary criminal law process by registration of an FIR may create an impression that there is an attempt to treat the matter merely as an administrative irregularity rather than as a potentially serious criminal breach of trust affecting property and offerings dedicated to a deity. Such an impression, whether justified or not, is capable of undermining public confidence in the investigative process”, it added.
The representation further claimed that no FIR has yet been registered despite allegations involving donations made by crores of devotees. It added that the failure to initiate the ordinary criminal law process could create an impression that the matter is being treated as an administrative irregularity rather than a potentially serious criminal breach of trust.
It also referred to reports alleging that certain individuals associated with donation management were found to be in possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, while clarifying that whether such allegations are established or disproved is a matter for a competent investigation.
The issue gained political traction after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees from temple offerings had gone missing and sought judicial intervention.
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