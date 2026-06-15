ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation 'Misappropriation': Supreme Court Urged To Order FIR, Monitor Probe

New Delhi: A representation has been submitted in the Supreme Court seeking directions for the registration of an FIR and a court-monitored probe into alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The representation addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was submitted by advocate-on-record Anoop Prakash Awasthi.

The advocate urged the apex court to consider issuing a direction for an independent investigation by a premier investigating agency such as the CBI into the commission of cognizable offences involving the alleged misappropriation of donations, under its direct monitoring, with periodic status reports to be filed before it.

The representation stressed that a continuing court-monitored mechanism for the preservation and protection of monies and properties donated by devotees from time to time, as may be necessary to ensure complete transparency and maintain public confidence.

The representation said that Bhagwan Lord Shri Ramchandraji is revered as Maryada Purushottam, the embodiment of righteousness, accountability and moral governance. It added that any allegation concerning the offerings made at his birthplace inevitably acquires a dimension far larger than an ordinary criminal case.

“In matters where public faith in institutions is at stake, the confidence of millions of devotees can be restored only through an investigation that is demonstrably independent, comprehensive and insulated from every possibility of influence, pressure or conflict of interest”, said the representation.

The representation added that while state government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT), the absence of a formal criminal investigation and FIR has raised questions about the institutional response to the matter.