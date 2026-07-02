ETV Bharat / bharat

Allegations Of Mistreatment As Narendrapur RK Mission Student Dies Of 'Drinking Hot Tea'; Headmaster Offers Resignation, Staff Suspended

Narendrapur: The death of a Class XII student under mysterious circumstances at the prestigious residential school Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur on the outskirts of Kolkata has left the civil society of West Bengal's capital rattled.

Following the incident, multiple questions are being raised about the management of the school hostel, student safety, and emergency medical arrangements. In the wake of the event, the school's Headmaster, Swami Ishteshananda Maharaj, has expressed a desire to resign, even as Mission authorities temporarily suspended three hostel staff members — Sourav Taru Biswas, Somnath Bairagi, and Samaresh Dhara — following allegations of beating and mistreating students.

A senior police official of Baruipur District Police, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "A complaint was lodged at the Narendrapur Police Station on Wednesday. We are investigating the matter. We have sought CCTV footage from the scene and are taking all necessary steps."

According to the family, Diptanshu Mahato, a Class XII student, suddenly fell ill last Tuesday morning, allegedly after drinking extremely hot tea from a flask in the hostel. Eyewitnesses claim he began coughing violently immediately after consuming the tea, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. When he was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.

The father of the deceased student, Manoranjan Mahato, a Calcutta High Court lawyer, has filed a written complaint against the school authorities at the Narendrapur Police Station. He alleges that his son died due to gross negligence on the part of school authorities, and their failure to arrange timely medical treatment.

Mahato said, "I received a call from the school around 11.20 am on Tuesday, while I was in court, informing me that my son was ill. Upon rushing to the school, I found Diptanshu in a critical condition; he was unable to speak properly and was coughing incessantly."