Allegations Of Mistreatment As Narendrapur RK Mission Student Dies Of 'Drinking Hot Tea'; Headmaster Offers Resignation, Staff Suspended
Diptanshu Mahato's father has alleged that school and hostel authorities delayed medical treatment, that he had to carry his son to hospital, reports Subhajeet Das.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Narendrapur: The death of a Class XII student under mysterious circumstances at the prestigious residential school Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur on the outskirts of Kolkata has left the civil society of West Bengal's capital rattled.
Following the incident, multiple questions are being raised about the management of the school hostel, student safety, and emergency medical arrangements. In the wake of the event, the school's Headmaster, Swami Ishteshananda Maharaj, has expressed a desire to resign, even as Mission authorities temporarily suspended three hostel staff members — Sourav Taru Biswas, Somnath Bairagi, and Samaresh Dhara — following allegations of beating and mistreating students.
A senior police official of Baruipur District Police, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "A complaint was lodged at the Narendrapur Police Station on Wednesday. We are investigating the matter. We have sought CCTV footage from the scene and are taking all necessary steps."
According to the family, Diptanshu Mahato, a Class XII student, suddenly fell ill last Tuesday morning, allegedly after drinking extremely hot tea from a flask in the hostel. Eyewitnesses claim he began coughing violently immediately after consuming the tea, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. When he was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.
The father of the deceased student, Manoranjan Mahato, a Calcutta High Court lawyer, has filed a written complaint against the school authorities at the Narendrapur Police Station. He alleges that his son died due to gross negligence on the part of school authorities, and their failure to arrange timely medical treatment.
Mahato said, "I received a call from the school around 11.20 am on Tuesday, while I was in court, informing me that my son was ill. Upon rushing to the school, I found Diptanshu in a critical condition; he was unable to speak properly and was coughing incessantly."
The family alleges that his condition arose after he drank extremely hot tea from a flask between 9.45 am and 10 am. Despite the deterioration in the student's health, he was not immediately taken to a hospital. Instead, the authorities waited for his father to arrive. It is alleged that the school doctor advised an endoscopy at a later stage, instead of immediately referring the boy to a major hospital.
Eventually, Manoranjan Mahato drove his son to a local hospital himself. When admission was refused there, the boy was taken to a private hospital in Salt Lake, where doctors declared Diptanshu dead.
Preliminary reports indicate that consuming an excessively hot liquid caused severe internal injuries to his digestive tract, and that his condition deteriorated due to a lack of oxygen. Manoranjan Mahato has raised questions about why his son did not throw up the tea even after realising it was scalding hot, claiming that Diptanshu had said he feared it would dirty the floor. He has also raised questions regarding the whereabouts of the house master at the time of the incident, and why no one was present with the student.
Following the incident, some students and guardians have raised serious allegations about the environment in the hostels. They claimed students have long been subjected to physical and mental pressure. Allegations of physical assault and mistreatment have been leveled against the house master, PGs (residential tutors), and certain hostel staff. Reports have even surfaced accusing a staff member of abusing students every Friday while under the influence of intoxicants. However, the veracity of these allegations has not yet been established through the official investigation.
To address the situation, Swami Shastrajnananda Maharaj, the Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Narendrapur, held a meeting with students and guardians. Although an assurance of an impartial investigation was given, many remained dissatisfied. They argued that merely suspending a few staff members does not absolve the authorities of responsibility; strict legal action must be taken against those truly accountable for the incident.
Meanwhile, Diptanshu's classmates have staged protests over his death. They alleged this tragic outcome could have been averted had timely medical treatment been provided. Questions have also been raised regarding student safety, supervision, and the quality of emergency medical facilities at the hostel.
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