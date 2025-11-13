Bihar Elections 2025: Sasaram On The Boil After Truck Enters Strong Room Premises Just When CCTV Stops Working
RJD candidates cry "Vote Chori", protest outside strong room with EVMs of seven seats in Rohtas district, alleging EVM replacement, in the early hours Wednesday.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Sasaram: A day before the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly — polling for which ended Tuesday — candidates and supporters of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance and other parties created a ruckus in the early hours of Thursday morning outside the strong room at the Market Committee premises in Takiya Bazaar, Sasaram, the headquarters of Rohtas district.
The incident has raised political tension in the district ahead of the counting of votes for the seven Assembly seats in the district, which will be held here on November 14.
Truck Enters When CCTV Stops Working
The commotion began when MGB candidates discovered that the CCTV camera inside the strong room had suddenly stopped working. Soon afterwards, a truck entered the premises of the strong room without being inspected, taking advantage of the darkness of the night.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates Rajesh Yadav (Dinara seat) and Satyendra Sah (Sasaram seat), along with their supporters, arrived at the scene and began shouting slogans against the administration. They also staged a sit-in protest outside the strong room.
The candidates accused the district administration of conspiring to alter the EVMs inside the strong room. The RJD's Yadav said, "An empty truck containing EVMs just drove in. Despite complaints, the administration is unwilling to listen. The CCTV camera was found to be off. Clearly, some foul play is underway." His compatriot, Sah, asked, "Why did the truck enter the strong room at night?"
"The CCTV is off. This is a conspiracy to replace EVMs. This is happening out of fear of defeat as MGB is winning all seven seats in Rohtas," said RJD's Sasaram candidate.
Cops, Administration Intervene, But Suspicion Continues
The uproar continued for a long time, after which Rohtas SP Roshan Kumar and DM Udita Singh arrived with their teams. They inspected the truck and found only empty boxes inside.
DM Udita Singh tried to reassure the the candidates by promising to examine any CCTV footage, in case they had any doubts. SDM Ashutosh Ranjan told Congress candidate from Kargahar, Santosh Kumar Mishra, that these empty boxes were for storing EVMs after the vote count, which were supposed to arrive by November 10, but had been delayed.
"The boxes have been inspected, and they are all empty. But if there is any doubt, we will also examine CCTV footage," said Rohtas DM Singh.
Lots Of Questions, No Satisfactory Answer
The protesting candidates questioned why a truck full of empty boxes was brought in at night, to which the administration had no satisfactory answer. Although the boxes were checked in front of the candidates and were found empty, suspicion remained. Supporters continued to create a ruckus, as officials tried to pacify them.
The entry of the truck into the premises has spiraled into a major topic for the MGB. RJD's Sah said, "When I called the officials, they said they would only meet in the morning. At whose behest is this game being played? We won't tolerate this."
Despite the allegations, MGB candidates are confidently claiming they will win all seven seats in Rohtas, and that the ruling NDA alliance will we wiped out. They alleged that attempts are being made to change EVMs because the NDA is afraid it will lose. RJD's Yadav said, "They are trying to rig, but we'll protect democracy."
