ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections 2025: Sasaram On The Boil After Truck Enters Strong Room Premises Just When CCTV Stops Working

Sasaram: A day before the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly — polling for which ended Tuesday — candidates and supporters of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance and other parties created a ruckus in the early hours of Thursday morning outside the strong room at the Market Committee premises in Takiya Bazaar, Sasaram, the headquarters of Rohtas district.

The incident has raised political tension in the district ahead of the counting of votes for the seven Assembly seats in the district, which will be held here on November 14.

Truck Enters When CCTV Stops Working

The commotion began when MGB candidates discovered that the CCTV camera inside the strong room had suddenly stopped working. Soon afterwards, a truck entered the premises of the strong room without being inspected, taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates Rajesh Yadav (Dinara seat) and Satyendra Sah (Sasaram seat), along with their supporters, arrived at the scene and began shouting slogans against the administration. They also staged a sit-in protest outside the strong room.

The candidates accused the district administration of conspiring to alter the EVMs inside the strong room. The RJD's Yadav said, "An empty truck containing EVMs just drove in. Despite complaints, the administration is unwilling to listen. The CCTV camera was found to be off. Clearly, some foul play is underway." His compatriot, Sah, asked, "Why did the truck enter the strong room at night?"

"The CCTV is off. This is a conspiracy to replace EVMs. This is happening out of fear of defeat as MGB is winning all seven seats in Rohtas," said RJD's Sasaram candidate.

Cops, Administration Intervene, But Suspicion Continues