Allahabad HC Orders Two Inquiry Committees To Probe Caste Discrimination Allegations At RPNLU Prayagraj
A single-judge bench led by Justice Vinod Diwakar has directed the constitution of two separate inquiry committees to ensure the impartiality of the matter.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has taken a stern steps regarding allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment of students at Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University (RPNLU), Prayagraj.
A single-judge bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar has directed the constitution of two separate inquiry committees to ensure the impartiality of the proceedings.
The court clarified that while no judicial conclusion has yet been reached regarding the merits of the allegations, an independent and time-bound inquiry is essential to uphold equality and fairness within academic campuses.
Inquiry Committee Framework
The Court has bifurcated the inquiry into two levels: A judicial inquiry into the allegations of caste-based discrimination; and an impartial re-evaluation of answer sheets.
The inquiry into caste discrimination allegations will be conducted under the supervision of Archana Singh-I (Judge, Small Causes Court) and Arun Kumar Yadav (Special Chief Judicial Magistrate). This committee will investigate the entire matter and submit its report directly to the HC in a sealed envelope.
For the inquiry into evaluation of answer sheets, the RPNLU Vice-Chancellor has been directed to constitute an independent expert committee to re-evaluate the answer sheets, while keeping the student's identity (coding) confidential. The original examiner will have no involvement in this process, and the report must be submitted within a week.
Impartiality, Confidentiality, Protection Of Evidence
To maintain the fairness of the process, the Court has issued an interim directive, relieving the concerned respondent (Respondent No. 6: Head of Department/Warden) of all administrative responsibilities with immediate effect. It has added that until the inquiry is concluded, the concerned official must be kept completely away from the petitioner student's academic evaluation, examination processes, or any disciplinary actions.
Strict directives have also been issued to ensure the safety, impartiality, and confidentiality of witnesses.
The HC has sought a response from the university administration regarding compliance with UGC guidelines, asking whether an 'Equal Opportunity Cell' for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students and a mandatory student grievance redressal mechanism are duly functional at the institution. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 24, 2026.
What Were The Allegations?
The order was passed following a petition filed by Shubhendu Anand, a PhD scholar and a fifth-semester BA LLB (Hons) student at the university and others. The petitioners alleged that administrative powers were misused at both the hostel and departmental levels, resulting in casteist remarks and malicious conduct.
The students claimed that they were subjected to biased evaluation, despite performing excellently in the paper "Constitutional Law-I". The students approached the HC after no action was taken on the formal complaint submitted to the VC on August 20, 2026.
Also Read:
- All Doors To Employment Closed In India: Rahul Gandhi Tells Youth In Prayagraj
- MNNIT Allahabad Assistant Professor Arrested For 'Raping' BTech Student
- UP Govt Seems Determined To Use Goonda Act As Tool Of Harassment: Allahabad HC
- 'Killing The Messenger': Allahabad HC Stays FIR Against Journalist Who Reported Lucknow School’s Plight