ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Orders Two Inquiry Committees To Probe Caste Discrimination Allegations At RPNLU Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has taken a stern steps regarding allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment of students at Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University (RPNLU), Prayagraj.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar has directed the constitution of two separate inquiry committees to ensure the impartiality of the proceedings.

The court clarified that while no judicial conclusion has yet been reached regarding the merits of the allegations, an independent and time-bound inquiry is essential to uphold equality and fairness within academic campuses.

Inquiry Committee Framework

The Court has bifurcated the inquiry into two levels: A judicial inquiry into the allegations of caste-based discrimination; and an impartial re-evaluation of answer sheets.

The inquiry into caste discrimination allegations will be conducted under the supervision of Archana Singh-I (Judge, Small Causes Court) and Arun Kumar Yadav (Special Chief Judicial Magistrate). This committee will investigate the entire matter and submit its report directly to the HC in a sealed envelope.

For the inquiry into evaluation of answer sheets, the RPNLU Vice-Chancellor has been directed to constitute an independent expert committee to re-evaluate the answer sheets, while keeping the student's identity (coding) confidential. The original examiner will have no involvement in this process, and the report must be submitted within a week.