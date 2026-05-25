ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Are Donations At Kedarnath Being Used To Foster VIP Culture?’

Rudraprayag: The Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) stands in the middle of a controversy following allegations of mismanagement of arrangements at Kedarnath which is one of the biggest religious shrines of Hinduism. The question being raised is whether the donations made by devotees are being used to foster a VIP culture. The BKTC has stated that it is probing the matter.

It has been alleged that the funds donated by devotees were used to entertain politicians, their families and other prominent personalities. This was revealed in the replies sought under Right to Information (RTI) by activist Vikesh Negi. The matter has led to a storm in public discourse.

The most discussed case pertains to the Kedarnath visit of cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi's daughter Neha Joshi who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. It is alleged that approximately Rs 40,000 were spent on her travel and special arrangements in just two days. Neha has also released a statement saying that she has come to know through the media that the BKTC in a response to a RTI application has stated that the payment for her and her companions' stay at Gayatri Bhawan during their two-day visit to Kedarnath last year was made by BKTC. She has claimed that this is absolutely false.

“Baba Kedarnath is my idol, and with his blessings, I regularly undertake this pilgrimage. Last year, some companions and I visited Baba Kedarnath's shrine on the auspicious occasion of the opening of its doors and stayed at Gayatri Bhawan. Since digital payment options were not available, we paid in cash for all three rooms there, the proof of which is available and can be confirmed by the Gayatri Bhawan staff. Additionally, we also booked two rooms at GMVN (Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam) which were also fully paid for,” she said.





She has further called for a thorough investigation into how the rooms she had already paid for were reimbursed through the receipts issued in her name. “Was this a malicious act as part of a conspiracy or a systematic irregularity? Whatever the case, today I am the victim, but tomorrow any one of you could be,” she added while asking the media persons to probe the matter and bring the truth before the public.

Besides Neha, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal has also been cited as a beneficiary of expenditure of approximately Rs 37,500. Asha has come out saying, “I am the local MLA in Kedarnath and have never requested for any protocol. On the contrary, I am invited to every event and, as an MLA, required to attend. My supporters, party workers and especially the Panda priests in Kedarnath, are closely associated with me. My lodging is always arranged by my supporters,” she said while adding that she bears the expenses herself when on personal visits.

She said that she is at a loss as to how the protocol was being demanded in her name.