ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Greater Noida Bus Fire, Summons UP Chief Secretary, DGP

Police inspect the sleeper bus that caught fire on Yamuna Expressway on the night of September 23 ( IANS )

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has initiated proceedings in the form of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, in which nine passengers died in a fire on a sleeper bus on Wednesday night. The court directed the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) to appear via video conferencing, and expressed concern over negligence regarding operation and safety standards of sleeper buses.

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamsheri issued the order based on newspaper reports. The court observed that AC sleeper buses are being operated in the state without proper inspections and safety measures. Furthermore, drivers and conductors are not provided with adequate training to handle emergency situations.

Citing data presented by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in the Rajya Sabha, the court noted that between January 2023 and December 10, 2025, there were approximately 45 incidents of bus fires across the country, resulting in 64 fatalities and 145 injuries.

Similar major accidents have also occurred in the state over the past three years (on the Raebareli-Lucknow Highway, Kannauj-Agra Expressway, and Mathura-Greater Noida Expressway). Citing a research team and the amicus curiae, the court clarified that adherence to automotive industry standards is mandatory for buses.