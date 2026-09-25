Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Greater Noida Bus Fire, Summons UP Chief Secretary, DGP
The court observed that AC sleeper buses are being operated in UP without inspections and safety measures, while drivers and conductors don't have adequate training.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has initiated proceedings in the form of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, in which nine passengers died in a fire on a sleeper bus on Wednesday night. The court directed the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) to appear via video conferencing, and expressed concern over negligence regarding operation and safety standards of sleeper buses.
Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamsheri issued the order based on newspaper reports. The court observed that AC sleeper buses are being operated in the state without proper inspections and safety measures. Furthermore, drivers and conductors are not provided with adequate training to handle emergency situations.
Citing data presented by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in the Rajya Sabha, the court noted that between January 2023 and December 10, 2025, there were approximately 45 incidents of bus fires across the country, resulting in 64 fatalities and 145 injuries.
Similar major accidents have also occurred in the state over the past three years (on the Raebareli-Lucknow Highway, Kannauj-Agra Expressway, and Mathura-Greater Noida Expressway). Citing a research team and the amicus curiae, the court clarified that adherence to automotive industry standards is mandatory for buses.
These standards mandate a ban on driver partitions, a maximum vehicle height of 3.8 metres, a minimum of four emergency exits for buses shorter than 12 metres (five for those longer than 12 metres), and strict gangway specifications. Additionally, the installation of automated aerosol/foam systems in the engine bay, low-pressure water mist systems in the passenger cabin, and driver drowsiness alert systems are compulsory.
The court directed that if the bus involved in the accident failed to comply with these standards, not only should strict action be taken against the driver and conductor, but also against the bus operator (licensee), and consideration should be given to banning the buses of such an operator. The Chief Secretary assured the court that the matter would be personally monitored and that special joint inspection drives would be conducted at night.
The court has ordered the concerned departments to file a detailed affidavit by October 13. This affidavit must provide information on several aspects: the number of permits issued to sleeper buses in the state over the past three years; details regarding the verification of safety standards prior to permit issuance; instances of tampering with the original bus design to create extra space or transport parcels/luggage; the system for surprise checks at interstate borders; passenger inquiries during inspections; the availability of fire extinguishers; details regarding emergency exits and staff training; and particulars of criminal cases registered concerning such accidents over the last three years, along with their current status.
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- 'Wish They Had Travelled By Train', Says Son Of Man Burnt Alive In Yamuna Expressway Bus Inferno
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- 9 Deaths In Greater Noida Sleeper Bus Fire Draws Focus On Safety Norm Violations By Operators