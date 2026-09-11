ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad High Court Stays Order To Recover ₹6.41 Crore Damages In Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Case

Saharanpur/Meerut: The Allahabad High Court has granted an interim stay on the City Magistrate's order to recover ₹6.41 crore in damages from the committee of the Collectorate mosque in Saharanpur which was demolished on September 6.

Additionally, the court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and fixed the next hearing in the matter on October 12.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal issued the stay order while hearing a petition filed by the mosque committee. The administration has maintained that the structure built on a 315-square-meter plot (Khasra No. 539) within the Collectorate premises, was an unauthorised structure.

According to the administration, the land belonged to the complex's old rest house and was used as a religious structure without permission. The mosque committee has however argued that the religious structure was over a century old and was a registered Waqf property. A dispute regarding land ownership and the legality of the construction had been ongoing between the two parties for a long time.

Earlier on July 16, 2026, the City Magistrate's court ordered the removal of the "disputed" structure and directed to recover damages from the mosque committee.