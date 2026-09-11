Allahabad High Court Stays Order To Recover ₹6.41 Crore Damages In Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Case
The court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government while fixing the next hearing in the case on October 12.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Saharanpur/Meerut: The Allahabad High Court has granted an interim stay on the City Magistrate's order to recover ₹6.41 crore in damages from the committee of the Collectorate mosque in Saharanpur which was demolished on September 6.
Additionally, the court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and fixed the next hearing in the matter on October 12.
A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal issued the stay order while hearing a petition filed by the mosque committee. The administration has maintained that the structure built on a 315-square-meter plot (Khasra No. 539) within the Collectorate premises, was an unauthorised structure.
According to the administration, the land belonged to the complex's old rest house and was used as a religious structure without permission. The mosque committee has however argued that the religious structure was over a century old and was a registered Waqf property. A dispute regarding land ownership and the legality of the construction had been ongoing between the two parties for a long time.
Earlier on July 16, 2026, the City Magistrate's court ordered the removal of the "disputed" structure and directed to recover damages from the mosque committee.
The mosque committee however appealed against this order in the District Judge's court. On September 2, 2026, the district court dismissed the committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's order. Following this, the administration carried out the demolition.
The administration sealed all main gates of the Collectorate complex between late in the night on September 5 and the morning of September 6. A heavy security force presence was deployed at the site. Subsequently, at 6:50 AM the "disputed structure" was demolished using a bulldozer.
Following the demolition, the mosque committee approached the High Court, and alleged that the operation was carried out hastily. The committee challenged both the demolition and the order to recover damages.
Meanwhile vigilance has been heightened across Western Uttar Pradesh following the demolition of the mosque. A high alert was sounded in Meerut district in view of Friday prayers. Heavy police forces, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed outside major mosques across both urban and rural areas.
To take stock of the law-and-order situation, ADG (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani, and Meerut SSP BBGTS Murthy personally monitored the situation. The officials inspected security arrangements in the city's sensitive areas, particularly around Meerut's historic Jama Masjid and the Imaliyan Mosque on Hapur Road.
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