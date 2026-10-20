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Allahabad HC Stays Sentence Of Murder Convict To Allow Him To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

A file photo of BJP flag ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has stayed the conviction and sentence of a man convicted in a 2017 murder case after noting that he wished to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election either as an independent candidate or, if possible, on a BJP ticket.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice Vinai Kumar Dwivedi passed the order hearing a criminal appeal filed by Nandlal Rai alias Babloo Rai, who was convicted by the Varanasi sessions court in 2025 in connection with a 2017 murder case which was registered at Sigra police station.

The court granted bail to the appellant, noting that he was a political figure and an active Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker before his conviction. "Keeping in view the right to livelihood of a common man which is not less important than the right to contest election by a politician, conviction and sentence of appellant deserves to be stayed so that he may be able to survive for hearing the final verdict in his above noted appeal," the court added. In the order dated October 5, the high court referred to a Supreme Court's 2023 decision in Afjal Ansari vs. State of Uttar Pradesh to observe that the top court had stayed the conviction of a number of public representatives while holding that the "politicians bear special duty towards their constituents and failure to secure stay of conviction may lead to loss of opportunity to contest election and granted stay of conviction to the politicians/ legislators".