ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash Discovery Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns Amid Impeachment Proceedings

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing controversy over alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from his residence here last year, Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has resigned, submitting his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Friday.

"Your Excellency, While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office," the resignation letter sent to the President on April 9 said.

Justice Varma, who was serving as Delhi High Court judge, was earlier transferred to Allahabad after burnt unaccounted cash was recovered from his residence following a blaze on March 14, 2025. The bundles of cash recovered from the storeroom of his official residence triggered a nationwide debate, prompting 145 Lok Sabha members and 63 Rajya Sabha members to move impeachment notices in July 2025.