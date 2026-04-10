Cash Discovery Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns Amid Impeachment Proceedings
Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings after wads of burnt currency notes were found at his residence, has submitted his resignation to President Murmu.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid an ongoing controversy over alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from his residence here last year, Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has resigned, submitting his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Friday.
"Your Excellency, While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office," the resignation letter sent to the President on April 9 said.
Justice Varma, who was serving as Delhi High Court judge, was earlier transferred to Allahabad after burnt unaccounted cash was recovered from his residence following a blaze on March 14, 2025. The bundles of cash recovered from the storeroom of his official residence triggered a nationwide debate, prompting 145 Lok Sabha members and 63 Rajya Sabha members to move impeachment notices in July 2025.
Subsequently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted a committee under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 to probe the charges against the judge. The Rajya Sabha had, however, declined to move a parallel motion against Varma.
According to a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee was reconstituted on March 6, with Justice Aravind Kumar, Supreme Court; Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and BV Acharya, Senior Advocate in the Karnataka High Court as its members.
Earlier, Justice Varma had challenged the legality of the probe committee in the apex court. However, a bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, while hearing the matter, said, "We hold that the petitioner is not entitled to any relief in the present case."
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