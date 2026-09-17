An Adult Has Constitutional Right To Adopt Religion Of Choice, Choose Spouse: Allahabad High Court
Justice Sandeep Jain has held that personal freedom of an adult cannot be curbed on the basis of family disagreement.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has held that an adult has full constitutional right to adopt a religion of choice and choose a spouse.
Justice Sandeep Jain while hearing the petition of Shamli resident Ayush Malik observed that the personal freedom of an adult cannot be curbed on the basis of family disagreement. The court has held that Ayush was completely free to live according to his will.
Earlier after the orders of the court, when Shamli police produced Ayush in the court, he submitted that he had adopted Islam in 2014 on his own free will and without any "pressure, temptation or threat." Ayush wanted to marry Chandni Qureshi but his family was strongly against the decision.
Subsequently a case was registered against Qureshi and her family in Shamli Kotwali over illegal conversion.
Ayush alleged that he was kept under house arrest and illegal detention since last June 4. On the other hand, Ayush's father Devraj Singh Malik argued that his son had been brainwashed and did not change his religion of his own free will. Objecting to the decision, he cited the well-being of his son.
The court held that the right to follow religion is fully protected under Article 25 of the Constitution. Justice Jain further observed that the right of an adult cannot be taken away on the basis of the family's disapproval and marrying the person of choice is an integral part of personal freedom.
The court considered that the father's concern can be understood, but it cannot infringe upon the basic constitutional rights of an adult. Justice Jain observed that the will of a family cannot become a legal basis for limiting the autonomy of a person.
The court removed the restrictions imposed on Ayush and directed that he can live wherever he wants and follow the religion of his choice.
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