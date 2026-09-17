ETV Bharat / bharat

An Adult Has Constitutional Right To Adopt Religion Of Choice, Choose Spouse: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has held that an adult has full constitutional right to adopt a religion of choice and choose a spouse.

Justice Sandeep Jain while hearing the petition of Shamli resident Ayush Malik observed that the personal freedom of an adult cannot be curbed on the basis of family disagreement. The court has held that Ayush was completely free to live according to his will.

Earlier after the orders of the court, when Shamli police produced Ayush in the court, he submitted that he had adopted Islam in 2014 on his own free will and without any "pressure, temptation or threat." Ayush wanted to marry Chandni Qureshi but his family was strongly against the decision.

Subsequently a case was registered against Qureshi and her family in Shamli Kotwali over illegal conversion.