ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Junks Pleas Against Land Acquisition For Phases 2-3 Of Noida International Airport At Jewar

The court acknowledged that the acquisition process was completed in compliance with all stages of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 (such as the social impact assessment {SIA} survey, public hearings, and the requirement for 70 per cent consent).

This order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh, after hearing a petition filed by 12 farmers, represented by their counsel Mahesh Sharma, as well as arguments presented by the lawyers representing the state government and the authority.

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has disposed of the petitions filed against the land acquisition for phases 2 and 3 of the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The court upheld the validity of the acquisition, but issued strict directives to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the state government to ensure the protection of the farmers' residential land (known as Aabadi).

Regarding the protection of residential land, the court incorporated into its order an affidavit submitted by YEIDA, which states that possession of the residential land belonging to displaced families shall not be taken until the designated rehabilitation site is fully developed. Furthermore, possession will not be taken until several conditions are met. These include proper measurement of each family's existing residential land, allotment of developed plots under the rehabilitation scheme, and passing of awards under Section 31. The new plots must also be handed over to the farmers before any eviction, the court observed.

Further, the bench clarified that the authority should renege on this commitment, else such action would be deemed contempt of court. The court also provided the farmers with an option: if they are dissatisfied with the compensation rates offered, they may file an appeal with the reference authority under Section 64 of the Act. The court clarified that the additional 78 hectares of land, listed in Schedule B under Section 19, has not been earmarked for the airport itself, but rather for the resettlement of the displaced farmers.

While disposing of the petitions, the court directed that the distribution of compensation, implementation of the rehabilitation scheme, and the process of taking possession of the land must be conducted in strict accordance with the rules and regulations stipulated under the 2013 Act.