Allahabad HC Stays Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Arrest In Sexual Assault Case
Hearing the bail plea in-chamber, the Allahabad High Court reserved its decision and granted an interim stay on his arrest.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand by staying his arrest. The court asked police not to take any coercive action against him in the case of the alleged sexual assault of minor students until a further hearing in the matter.
The order comes in Avimukteshwaranand’s anticipatory bail plea, seeking relief amid ongoing legal proceedings. Avimukteshwarananda’s lawyer, Rajarshi Gupta, presented his arguments, and due to the large crowd in Courtroom 72, the plea was heard in-chamber. Reserving its decision, the court granted an interim stay on his arrest.
Avimukteshwarananda had approached the High Court, claiming he was the victim of a conspiracy, following an FIR lodged at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj on February 22. He also claimed that “false and fabricated” allegations were being made against him to tarnish his image on social media and public platforms.
The seer also stated that the person making the allegations has a criminal history and is himself a history-sheeter.
“The children's statements were allegedly influenced. The two students were never his disciples, nor did they stay at his gurukul. Furthermore, the digital evidence (CD) has not yet been forensically examined. In such a situation, an opportunity for a fair investigation should be given before arrest,” the plea said.
Earlier in the day, Avimukteshwaranand said he was willing to undergo a narco analysis test if it helped establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him under the POCSO Act. "If the truth can be ascertained through a narco test, it should certainly be done. Whatever methods are available to uncover the truth should be adopted," he told the media.
His lawyers argued in the court that arresting the seer and his disciple Pratyakchaitanya Mukundanand Giri would violate constitutional rights.
The case against them was filed on the orders of the Prayagraj court’s ADJ Rape and POCSO Special Court Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia for alleged sexual exploitation of novices and directed the police to register a case based on the allegations and conduct a proper investigation.
The case stemmed from a petition filed by Shakumbhari Peethadheeshwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, chairman of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, on January 28 under Section 173(4) CrPC.
Brahmachari accused Avimukteshwarananda of systematic child sexual abuse, claiming minors were coerced into acts under the guise of ‘guru seva’ at Vidyamath in Varanasi.
The petitioner claimed that a CD was also presented to the court as evidence related to the allegations. It was reported that on February 13, the statements of the two minors who made the allegations were recorded in court, accompanied by videography.
The court also took cognisance of the police report and reserved its decision after the hearing. After hearing the case on February 21, the POCSO court ordered the registration of an FIR and an investigation.
