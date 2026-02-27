ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Stays Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Arrest In Sexual Assault Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand by staying his arrest. The court asked police not to take any coercive action against him in the case of the alleged sexual assault of minor students until a further hearing in the matter.

The order comes in Avimukteshwaranand’s anticipatory bail plea, seeking relief amid ongoing legal proceedings. Avimukteshwarananda’s lawyer, Rajarshi Gupta, presented his arguments, and due to the large crowd in Courtroom 72, the plea was heard in-chamber. Reserving its decision, the court granted an interim stay on his arrest.

Avimukteshwarananda had approached the High Court, claiming he was the victim of a conspiracy, following an FIR lodged at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj on February 22. He also claimed that “false and fabricated” allegations were being made against him to tarnish his image on social media and public platforms.

The seer also stated that the person making the allegations has a criminal history and is himself a history-sheeter.

“The children's statements were allegedly influenced. The two students were never his disciples, nor did they stay at his gurukul. Furthermore, the digital evidence (CD) has not yet been forensically examined. In such a situation, an opportunity for a fair investigation should be given before arrest,” the plea said.

Earlier in the day, Avimukteshwaranand said he was willing to undergo a narco analysis test if it helped establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him under the POCSO Act. "If the truth can be ascertained through a narco test, it should certainly be done. Whatever methods are available to uncover the truth should be adopted," he told the media.