ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Rejects Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore’s Anticipatory Bail Over Alleged PM Modi Remarks

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bhojpuri singer and YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore on Friday in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

A single bench of Justice Brijraj Singh stated that Neha failed to cooperate in the investigation of the case registered earlier this year at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow. She had filed an anticipatory bail application, requesting the court to grant her pre-arrest bail.

The case was registered over her comments made in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion. She had faced multiple FIRs across Uttar Pradesh over the same allegations.