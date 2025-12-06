Allahabad HC Rejects Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore’s Anticipatory Bail Over Alleged PM Modi Remarks
The Court stated that Neha failed to cooperate in the investigation of the case registered earlier this year at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bhojpuri singer and YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore on Friday in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.
A single bench of Justice Brijraj Singh stated that Neha failed to cooperate in the investigation of the case registered earlier this year at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow. She had filed an anticipatory bail application, requesting the court to grant her pre-arrest bail.
The case was registered over her comments made in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion. She had faced multiple FIRs across Uttar Pradesh over the same allegations.
Earlier, on September 19, a division bench of the High Court dismissed the folk singer’s petition seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station over her social media posts related to PM Modi, the Bihar elections, and Hindu-Muslim politics.
The Supreme Court had upheld the Allahabad High Court's decision, stating that the court's interference in the investigation of an FIR was not appropriate. However, it allowed Neha to challenge the charges during the trial or discharge process.
While government counsel VK Singh opposed the bail plea, the lawyer representing Neha argued that comments made on social media are a matter of freedom of expression. “The entire statement cannot be charged with endangering the unity and integrity of the country or sedition,” her counsel added.
Also Read