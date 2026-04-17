Allahabad HC Orders FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In Dual Citizenship Case
Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench has ordered registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over allegations of dual citizenship.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday has directed Uttar Pradesh Police to register an FIR into a matter related to the alleged dual citizenship against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
The order came while hearing a petition filed by S. Vignesh Shishir, who had challenged a lower court decision rejecting his plea seeking action against Gandhi over alleged British citizenship.
The petitioner had earlier approached the MP/MLA court in Lucknow, seeking legal proceedings against Gandhi and registration of an FIR at Rae Bareli’s Kotwali police station. However, the court had dismissed the plea on January 28, 2026.
Challenging that order, the petitioner moved the High Court on February 12. The High Court admitted the plea on February 17 and, after hearing the matter, directed that an FIR be registered. The petitioner alleged that Gandhi holds British citizenship and sought legal action on that basis.
Following this, the Special Judge III ACGM Alok Verma dismissed the petition filed in the MP/MLA Court. After the petition was filed, the hearing lasted for eight days, after which the court dismissed the petition. The court stated that no decision has yet been made by the High Court or the Supreme Court in this matter.
It had also noted that no fresh or substantive evidence had been presented and that the court did not have jurisdiction to decide on matters related to citizenship. Further proceedings in the case are awaited.
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