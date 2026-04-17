ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Orders FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In Dual Citizenship Case

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday has directed Uttar Pradesh Police to register an FIR into a matter related to the alleged dual citizenship against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The order came while hearing a petition filed by S. Vignesh Shishir, who had challenged a lower court decision rejecting his plea seeking action against Gandhi over alleged British citizenship.

The petitioner had earlier approached the MP/MLA court in Lucknow, seeking legal proceedings against Gandhi and registration of an FIR at Rae Bareli’s Kotwali police station. However, the court had dismissed the plea on January 28, 2026.

Challenging that order, the petitioner moved the High Court on February 12. The High Court admitted the plea on February 17 and, after hearing the matter, directed that an FIR be registered. The petitioner alleged that Gandhi holds British citizenship and sought legal action on that basis.