ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Asks SBI To 'Immediately' Refund Rs 19.90 Lakh Debited From Widow's FD

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to immediately refund Rs 19.90 lakh that it debited from a widow's fixed deposit to recover a personal loan taken by her deceased husband, holding that the bank's action was an "abominable" breach of banking practice.

A Lucknow bench of Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary also directed the SBI to pay the woman Rs 1 lakh as exemplary and punitive compensation for the manner in which it recovered the dues.

The court passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed by Neha Mishra, whose husband, an assistant professor at Medicine Hospital, Ring Road, Lucknow, had taken a Rs 15 lakh personal loan from the SBI in November 2020.

The court noted that the woman was neither a co-borrower nor guarantor, surety, indemnifier or nominee in the loan transaction, and there was no privity of contract between her and the bank.

The loan was covered by an insurance policy for which the deceased, it was claimed, had paid a premium of Rs 8,803.

After her husband died during the COVID-19 period in May 2021, the SBI issued her a legal notice in September 2025 demanding payment of the outstanding loan of Rs 13.87 lakh.

The bank later put her salary account on hold, which was removed only after intervention by the RBI ombudsman.